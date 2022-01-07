For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Jan 2022 15:18 |  By RnMTeam

Actress Sidhika Sharma and Kushal Tandon to make us witness the most romantic tale of heartbreak that will tug our heartstrings with the song, Yaad Jab Aati Hai

MUMBAI: Bollywood's actress Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. The actress has made sure to grab the limelight with her alluring personality. Hailing from Punjab, Sidhika Sharma has grabbed some amazing music videos and also worked with many well-known personalities. Apart from that the actress also made her debut with Fufadji alongside Jassi Gill.

Sidhika is all set to pave her way and grab the limelight because of her enchanting personality. The actress yet again has an adorable surprise for all her fans as she is soon going to be seen opposite Kushal Tandon in one of the most romantic yet heartbreaking songs of the year called 'Yaad Jab Aati Hai"

On sharing her experience on working on the song and with Kushal Tandon, Sidhika Said, "The day I heard the song and the script, really made my heartthrob because of its lyrics and its storyline, and now when I see the song and the way it has turned out is really very heart-melting, indeed Kushal is a phenomenal actor and I really enjoyed working with him, I really hope that once the songs are out, the audience will really love it and accept this fresh pair. I can't wait to let my audience see me and shower me with their love for the song as it's a complete mix of the emotion of songs where sometimes it will make you smile and then the next moment in tears, It's a compete for a tale of heartbreaking yet romantic song' exclaimed actress Sidhika Sharma

We Cant wait to witness this outstanding new pair soon rule our hearts with this song.

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma was seen in ‘Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe’ alongside Omkar Kapoor Sidhika Sharma will be soon seen on screen in Bollywood which she will disclose soon. There are many more projects under the pipeline for this actor which will be announced soon.

Tags
actress Sidhika Sharma Kushal Tandon song Yaad Jab Aati Hai
Related news
News | 02 Jan 2022

Amit Mishra goes beyond the boundary with 'Sakht Jaan' from '83'

MUMBAI: The powerful song 'Sakht Jaan' from cricket drama '83' has received huge appreciation from the audience as it comes at a very crucial time in the narrative that emphasised the self-belief of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad.

read more
News | 27 Dec 2021

Velvet Vibes' travel song 'Baadal' sung by Padma Shri Awardee Shankar Mahadevan will soothe your hearts.

MUMBAI: Indie music label, Velvet Vibes is known for producing intense and iconic music. This time, Velvet Vibes is here to tug the hearts of the millennials with a beautiful travel melody, 'Baadal'.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2021

'IBD 2': Nora Fatehi recalls her early days as a contestant on a reality show

MUMBAI: Actress, model and dancer Nora Fatehi, who will be seen as a special guest along with singer Guru Randhawa on 'India's Best Dancer 2', recalled performing as a contestant on a reality show.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2021

Nora Fatehi: 'Dance Meri Rani' video represents a blend of African cultures

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest song 'Dance Meri Rani'.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2021

Jaani's song COCO hits 17 Million Views; Says Tried to give something best to my Audience, and they have reciprocated it well

MUMBAI: COCO is one of those groovy songs which has stuck in the minds of the audience because of its catchy beats and its dance step. Whenever we listen to such kinds of sensational songs, they are always stuck in our minds and we always keep on humming them.

read more

RnM Biz

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mika Singh's NGO feeds thousands of people during lockdown

MUMBAI: Rapper and singer Mika Singh known for giving popular dance numbers, talks about his interest in doing social work. On 'The Kapil Sharma Show...read more

2
5x GRAMMY-nominated Bonobo teams up with Joji on new track "From You"

MUMBAI: One of the biggest names in dance music, Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared the final preview of his anticipated new album 'Fragments' set...read more

3
Recording of Mediamax Entertainment 's maiden song composed by Legendary DJ and music composer DJ Sheizwood song "DJ Baajan De" sung by Jyotica Tangri & MD Desi Rockstar

MUMBAI: Let's celebrate with a toast and get drained in the song DJ Baajan De by the music composer DJ Sheizwood Jyotica Tangri & MD Desi...read more

4
Actress Sidhika Sharma and Kushal Tandon to make us witness the most romantic tale of heartbreak that will tug our heartstrings with the song, Yaad Jab Aati Hai

MUMBAI: Bollywood's actress Sidhika Sharma has captured one and all since she began her acting debut. The actress has made sure to grab the limelight...read more

5
Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla are all set to launch Aadesh Srivastava's son Avitesh with their next production Sirf Ek Friday

MUMBAI: An industry stalwart in his own right, Aadesh Srivastava’s demise hit his colleagues and peers hard. It is thus so delightful for fans of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games