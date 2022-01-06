For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Jan 2022

Tips Bhojpuri song Tumsa Koi pyara Crosses 50+ Million views on YouTube goes viral globally

MUMBAI: Tips Bhojpuri, the music label from the house of Tips Music, has been receiving love from audiences for promoting regional music. Over the past few months, Tips Music has released a number of songs under its banner.

Pawan Singh, Priyanka Singh`s Tumsa Koi Pyaara has become yet another hit track by the singer, surpassing 50+ million views on YouTube in just a few weeks of its release not just in India but Africa,Japan and Korea. Tumsa Koi Pyaara is an up-beat Bhojpuri track with an urban and contemporary vibe to it. The groovy track has a catchy hook to it.

Kumar Taurani says, “The thrill about having Pawan Singh reimagine a song is that he can add an entirely new spin to it. It’s incredible that no matter how he interprets the song, listeners connect to it. Just as much credit goes to all of our audiences and fans for showing us love through his composition.

Pawan Singh says, “I think that I got to own the success of the reprised version of Tumsa Koi Pyaara to tips music and the entire team . This song has a special fan following and it warms my heart to hear it being requested by my fans. Kumar Taurani sir has given me a gem of a song and I’m truly grateful to him.”

