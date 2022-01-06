Recording of Mediamax Entertainment 's maiden song composed by Legendary DJ and music composer DJ Sheizwood song "DJ Baajan De" sung by Jyotica Tangri & MD Desi Rockstar

MUMBAI: Let's celebrate with a toast and get drained in the song DJ Baajan De by the music composer DJ Sheizwood

Jyotica Tangri & MD Desi Rockstar who has constantly churned out tracks in the past which have been instant chartbusters recorded a haryanvi song titled “DJ Baajan De “which is high on its musical abundance. The song is so stunning that the toes can’t stop to do a dance move on it. It has supernatural ability to reach deep within the hearts of the audience.

Composer DJ Sheizwood says, “Jyotica Tangri and MD Desi Rockstar are on cloud nine after tasting back-to-back successes on the songs. They are very talented artists and I am very sure that DJ Baajan De will be a true blue family song where you can have all your uncles, aunties, cousins and even grandparents shaking a leg to its beats."

Jyotica Tangri says, “New year has always been the party season. I am so glad that I got an opportunity to sing DJ Baajan De composed by the legendary DJ Sheizwood. I am sure that this will be the best start to the New Year. It was a fun -loving experience recording the song.

MD Desi Rockstar says, “Recording with the team was undoubtedly an amazing experience, DJ Baajan De is undeniably groovy. It has catchy melody lines and has Jyotica Tangri `s hot-selling voice to carry it off.

Spokesperson of Mediamax Entertainment says, "DJ Baajan De is a super amazing and peppy song. No one knows the pulse of the audience better than DJ Sheizwood and I am sure the song will be a sure hit."