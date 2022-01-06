Be ready to get freshened up this New year! Presenting Majnu by Mika Singh featuring Aditi Vats & Aamir Ali

MUMBAI: This song is really cool, light, and compact, very comfortable to listen and has the feeling of dancing it gives you such amazing energy when every time you see it. Majnu, a romantic track featuring fellow actors Aditi Vats and Aamir Ali. It would be refreshing to hear the stunning romantic song in a voice that has rocked Bollywood's party anthems for more than two decades now. King Mika Singh promises to deliver a number that will not only touch the hearts of listeners but make everyone groove to its melody.

Mika Singh says, “It is easy to like Majnu a song that is all about getting the formula right. It’s got undeniably groovy. It has catchy melody lines to carry it off. It will definitely become one of the top romance songs of 2022.

Shaarib Toshi says, “This song will be hitting every music chart in the days to come. This song is full of energy, fun, and excitement. Mika has sung it very beautifully and Aditi Vats & Aamir Ali perform well on it and makes the video of this song amazing”.

Cast Credits: - Singer: - Mika Singh, Music: - Sharib-Toshi, Lyrics: - Azeem Shirazi, Star Cast: - Aditi Vats & Aamir Ali, Video Director:- Robby Singh, Music arranger: - Aditya Dev, Line producers: - Raman Kapoor, Marshall Sehgal, Song on MUSIC & SOUND.