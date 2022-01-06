For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Jan 2022 18:05 |  By RnMTeam

Be ready to get freshened up this New year! Presenting Majnu by Mika Singh featuring Aditi Vats & Aamir Ali

MUMBAI: This song is really cool, light, and compact, very comfortable to listen and has the feeling of dancing it gives you such amazing energy when every time you see it. Majnu, a romantic track featuring fellow actors Aditi Vats and Aamir Ali. It would be refreshing to hear the stunning romantic song in a voice that has rocked Bollywood's party anthems for more than two decades now. King Mika Singh promises to deliver a number that will not only touch the hearts of listeners but make everyone groove to its melody.

Mika Singh says, “It is easy to like Majnu a song that is all about getting the formula right. It’s got undeniably groovy. It has catchy melody lines to carry it off. It will definitely become one of the top romance songs of 2022.

Shaarib Toshi says, “This song will be hitting every music chart in the days to come. This song is full of energy, fun, and excitement. Mika has sung it very beautifully and Aditi Vats & Aamir Ali perform well on it and makes the video of this song amazing”.

Cast Credits: - Singer: - Mika Singh, Music: - Sharib-Toshi, Lyrics: - Azeem Shirazi, Star Cast: - Aditi Vats & Aamir Ali, Video Director:- Robby Singh, Music arranger: - Aditya Dev, Line producers: - Raman Kapoor, Marshall Sehgal, Song on MUSIC & SOUND.

Tags
Mika Singh music Songs
Related news
News | 06 Jan 2022

Recording of Mediamax Entertainment 's maiden song composed by Legendary DJ and music composer DJ Sheizwood song "DJ Baajan De" sung by Jyotica Tangri & MD Desi Rockstar

MUMBAI: Let's celebrate with a toast and get drained in the song DJ Baajan De by the music composer DJ Sheizwood

read more
News | 06 Jan 2022

Tips Bhojpuri song Tumsa Koi pyara Crosses 50+ Million views on YouTube goes viral globally

MUMBAI: Tips Bhojpuri, the music label from the house of Tips Music, has been receiving love from audiences for promoting regional music. Over the past few months, Tips Music has released a number of songs under its banner.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2022

Chingari’s biggest New Year gift worth 2 crore Cash Rewards to boost Creator economy in India

MUMBAI: Chingari App announces its latest contest CHINGARI STAR, where creators and users can participate and stand a chance to walk away with cash worth crores. 1st Winner to take home 1 CRORE Cash.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2022

#WeWantJubin trending on social media as fans urge Jubin Nautiyal to release a new single soon!

MUMBAI:Jubin Nautiyal, the popular and much loved singer has time and again proven his mettle with impeccable singing and soulful songs.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2022

Lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai' garners two million views

MUMBAI: The lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai', a lovely, melliflous number from director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', has garnered an impressive two million views in less than 24 hours of being released on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

top# 5 articles

1
Recording of Mediamax Entertainment 's maiden song composed by Legendary DJ and music composer DJ Sheizwood song "DJ Baajan De" sung by Jyotica Tangri & MD Desi Rockstar

MUMBAI: Let's celebrate with a toast and get drained in the song DJ Baajan De by the music composer DJ Sheizwood Jyotica Tangri & MD Desi...read more

2
Teaser out now: Armaan Malik's upcoming English single 'You' is all about love

One of India's favourite singers Armaan Malik is set to offer the ultimate love song of the season as we kick off 2022. Titled 'You', the song is an...read more

3
Lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai' garners two million views

MUMBAI: The lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai', a lovely, melliflous number from director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Kaathuvaakula...read more

4
When Shagun Pandey sang with folk artiste for 'Meet' honeymoon sequence

MUMBAI: Television actor Shagun Pandey recalls singing folk songs with a local musician in Bikaner, Rajasthan, while shooting for a honeymoon...read more

5
Kylie Jenner reveals new craving amid pregnancy

MUMBAI: Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, with whom she already has three-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games