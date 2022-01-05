Lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai' garners two million views

MUMBAI: The lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai', a lovely, melliflous number from director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', has garnered an impressive two million views in less than 24 hours of being released on YouTube.
Written by Vignesh Shivan himself, the number has music by Anirudh and has been sung by singers Ravi G. and Shashaa Tirupati, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha,
The song, which tells the love story of Kanmani and Rambo, played by Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, respectively, is four minutes and two seconds long and has some lovely visuals.
Vignesh Shivan could not stop himself from expressing his admiration for the manner in which the song had been delivered by the singers and wrote, "You guys are too good ! Ravi G and and Sasha Tirupati !!! Thank you for making the song sound soooo sweeet ! You guys are awesome!" and posted a star struck smiley next to it.
Ravi, who delivered the soulful number, replied saying, "Thank you so much for making me sing this soulful song Anirudh bro and for the beautiful lyrics Vignesh Shivan bro alongside sweet singer Sasha Tirupati."
(Source: IANS)
