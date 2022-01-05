For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Jan 2022 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

Kylie Jenner reveals new craving amid pregnancy

MUMBAI: Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Stormi, and amid speculation she has already given birth, the soon-to-be mother-of-two suggested that's not the case.

She captioned a snap of the sugary snacks on her Instagram Story: "I told @krisjenner I was craving krispy kremes and woke up to this."

Last month, a source revealed that Kylie and Travis, 30, have been "leaning on each other" as they prepare for the arrival of their second child, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The loved-up duo, who split in 2019, before rekindling their romance last year, have been spending lots of time together and the rapper is trying his best to be as supportive as possible.

A source said: "Kylie and Travis have been laying low at home together, getting final preparations together for the arrival of their baby.

"Travis has been very supportive the entirety of the pregnancy, but now he's spending even more time with Kylie as a family."

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, who is the founder and owner of the Kylie Cosmetics brand - has been "really enjoying this time with her family".

Kylie spent quality time "hanging out with Stormi" and looking after her business interests from home.

The insider added: "Kylie truly loves nothing more than being at home, running her business and hanging out with Stormi."

Kylie confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram in September, after rumours first emerged in August.

She posted a video featuring her positive pregnancy test and a behind-the-scenes look at her undergoing an ultrasound scan.

The video clip also featured Kylie's mom, Kris, being given photos of her scan results and then being overcome with emotion as she realised that her daughter is expecting another baby.

Later in Kylie's Instagram post, she is seen cradling her growing baby bump and celebrating the news with the rest of her family.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kylie Jenner Travis Scott music rapper
Related news
News | 05 Jan 2022

Lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai' garners two million views

MUMBAI: The lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai', a lovely, melliflous number from director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', has garnered an impressive two million views in less than 24 hours of being released on YouTube.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2022

French band, SALVATION, releases new single and video for "Echos"

MUMBAI: "Echos" music video is the latest release from SALVATION, a Punk Rock/Pop Rock quartet from Marseille/France. A 13-track album is currently in production, along with a debut video.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2022

Cher says she will never go grey

MUMBAI: Singer Cher has opened up about her changing locks over the years, having switched up her signature black hair to go blonde and even red over the years, but she doesn't plan on ever stopping with the dye.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2022

When Shagun Pandey sang with folk artiste for 'Meet' honeymoon sequence

MUMBAI: Television actor Shagun Pandey recalls singing folk songs with a local musician in Bikaner, Rajasthan, while shooting for a honeymoon sequence in 'Meet'.

read more
News | 05 Jan 2022

Teaser out now: Armaan Malik's upcoming English single 'You' is all about love

One of India's favourite singers Armaan Malik is set to offer the ultimate love song of the season as we kick off 2022. Titled 'You', the song is an English single themed on the warm fuzzy feeling of finding your person. The teaser is out now and it hints at a sweeping story of love.

read more

RnM Biz

News
See Gaana’s new feature 'AutoQueue’

MUMBAI: Gaana unveils its latest product feature ‘AutoQueue’ that offers personalised music listeread more

News
All India Radio includes six languages for their program

MUMBAI: All India Radio (AIR) decides to double its transmission time in six languages on 3 Januaread more

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai' garners two million views

MUMBAI: The lyric video of 'Naan Pizhai', a lovely, melliflous number from director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Kaathuvaakula...read more

2
French band, SALVATION, releases new single and video for "Echos"

MUMBAI: "Echos" music video is the latest release from SALVATION, a Punk Rock/Pop Rock quartet from Marseille/France. A 13-track album is currently...read more

3
When Shagun Pandey sang with folk artiste for 'Meet' honeymoon sequence

MUMBAI: Television actor Shagun Pandey recalls singing folk songs with a local musician in Bikaner, Rajasthan, while shooting for a honeymoon...read more

4
Cher says she will never go grey

MUMBAI: Singer Cher has opened up about her changing locks over the years, having switched up her signature black hair to go blonde and even red over...read more

5
5x GRAMMY-nominated Bonobo teams up with Joji on new track "From You"

MUMBAI: One of the biggest names in dance music, Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared the final preview of his anticipated new album 'Fragments' set...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games