5x GRAMMY-nominated Bonobo teams up with Joji on new track "From You"

MUMBAI: One of the biggest names in dance music, Bonobo (aka Simon Green) has shared the final preview of his anticipated new album 'Fragments' set for release on 14 January via Ninja Tune. “From You” features Joji and follows a string of widely celebrated singles that showcase the album’s depth and fascinating array of collaborators, including “Tides” with Jamila Woods and “Shadows” with Jordan Rakei, among others.

Born first out of fragments of ideas and experimentation in his Los Angeles studio in 2020 and 2021, the album ultimately was fused together in a burst of creativity fuelled by both collaboration and Green’s escape into the wild. 'Fragments' is the sound of struggle and isolation, personally and collectively - and of surging, joyous return.

88rising artist Joji has been deemed the “first music superstar of his kind” (Office Magazine) and his 2020 album 'Nectar' debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 as well as #1 on Spotify’s US Weekly Top 50 Albums chart. On “From You”, he taps into a beautiful melancholy, singing over the ballad’s dense textures to create a sense of release, of going with the flow and freedom. "It's about the dance floor in many ways," comments Joji. Reflecting on the song, Green says: “I remembered all over again how much I loved crowds and movement and people connecting with each other.”

Bonobo - "From You (feat. Joji)" [Official Audio]

“From You” also arrives on the heels of two 2021 GRAMMY Nominations that Green received in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Recording last month, making him a five-time GRAMMY nominee. Green was nominated for the song “Heartbreak”, a collaboration with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, the first single release on Green’s own OUTLIER label imprint in partnership with Ninja Tune. The second nomination is for “Loom” which is a collaboration between Bonobo and Ólafur Arnalds.

Bonobo recently discussed ‘Fragments’ with Rolling Stone around the release of “Tides” feat. Jamila Woods, which Clash described as “Blissful” as a single of the week in The Observer. Lead single "Rosewood" picked up key coverage alongside the album announcement news from the likes of Pitchfork, NME, Mixmag and CRACK magazine’s weekly track selections, and has been streamed over a million times since its release. “Rosewood”, said major US publication Billboard, "captures the essence of the dance floor, and the morning after the party, too. The beat builds to something that demands you to move...from one of the most celebrated producers of the last two decades."

The forthcoming album is probably the most emotionally intense record that Bonobo, aka Simon Green, has ever produced. The album features an exciting array of collaborations with Jamila Woods, Joji, Kadhja Bonet, Jordan Rakei, O’Flynn and Miguel Atwood-Ferguson.

'Fragments' Tracklist

1. Polyghost (feat. Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)

2. Shadows (feat. Jordan Rakei)

3. Rosewood

4. Otomo (feat. O’Flynn)

5. Tides (feat. Jamila Woods)

6. Elysian

7. Closer

8. Age of Phase

9. From You (feat. Joji)

10. Counterpart

11. Sapien

12. Day by Day (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

Listen to "From You" and pre-save the album 'Fragments' here:

bonobo.lnk.to/fragmentsPR