For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Jan 2022 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

See Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and family’s New Year beach photo

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are kicking off 2022 with some quality family time.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, the Poosh founder, 42, took to Instagram to share two adorable images of her and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as they enjoyed the first sunset of the year together at the beach with their blended family.

In the first photo, Travis can be seen hugging Kourtney from behind while holding onto one of her hands as the sun sets behind them.

The couple simultaneously fended off the winter wind chill and maintained their privacy by sporting black masks, with Kourtney opting for a ski mask that covered her entire head and only revealed her eyes.

In the second image, Travis and Kourtney can be seen cuddling up close with two of Kourtney's children—Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—who she shares, along with son Mason, 12, with her ex Scott Disick. Travis can be seen holding Reign in his arms, while Penelope looks away from the camera.

In addition to posting cute pics, Kourtney also chronicled the family's afternoon outing on her Instagram Story, filming videos as they drove to the beach, spotted some nearby sandcastles, and enjoyed the beauty of the waves.

She also included a heartwarming image of Penelope and Reign watching the sunset together.

While Kourtney didn't caption the Instagram post, Travis took a moment to share his love in the comments.

"Family over everything," he gushed, adding a black heart emoji. In response, Kourtney replied and shared her own black heart emoji and prayer hands.

The photos join a collection of adorable family photos Kourtney has been sharing in recent days.

Tags
Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker New Year music
Related news
News | 04 Jan 2022

2021: The year that changed the music space into a "Fan - Centric" direction

MUMBAI: Music has been colossally concocted and reproduced the standards over these years. The year appears to observe a ton of changes in the types of music made and delivered. The idea of famous music recordings has additionally been begotten with intuitive music.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2022

Singer Actor Sakshi Chopra swearing-in style sends a powerful message for 2022-I will never endorse fairness Ads ,Every complexion is beautiful.

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation in Antalya, a Turkish resort city, India’s risqué fashionista, it girl, an actor/singer/songwriter, Sakshi Chopra gives an insight into a part of her life that she doesn’t ever display on social media.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2022

Bryan Adams wants to direct a film

MUMBAI: Singer Bryan Adams thinks his photography work has given him some of the skills he would need to direct a movie.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2022

Omarion: I'm an artiste, not a Covid variant

MUMBAI: R&B singer Omarion has responded to the Covid jokes that have been circulating online, the B2K member playfully reminded his fans that he's "an artiste, not a variant."

read more
News | 03 Jan 2022

Tips Industries acquires the Global Music Rights of Telugu film industry's two biggest & most anticipated films Shaakuntalam and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, both scheduled for a massive worldwide release in 2022

MUMBAI: Entering the new year with excitingly big new ventures, Tips Industries, one of the biggest music company in Asia have created yet another sensation by acquiring Music rights these two Mega starrer films.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

News
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

top# 5 articles

1
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates New Year on a yacht

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrates New Year on a Yacht Calling her post a 'photo dump' from her 2022 weekend yacht party, the actress...read more

2
Tips Industries acquires the Global Music Rights of Telugu film industry's two biggest & most anticipated films Shaakuntalam and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, both scheduled for a massive worldwide release in 2022

MUMBAI: Entering the new year with excitingly big new ventures, Tips Industries, one of the biggest music company in Asia have created yet another...read more

3
Singer Actor Sakshi Chopra swearing-in style sends a powerful message for 2022-I will never endorse fairness Ads ,Every complexion is beautiful.

MUMBAI: In a candid conversation in Antalya, a Turkish resort city, India’s risqué fashionista, it girl, an actor/singer/songwriter, Sakshi Chopra...read more

4
2021: The year that changed the music space into a "Fan - Centric" direction

MUMBAI: Music has been colossally concocted and reproduced the standards over these years. The year appears to observe a ton of changes in the types...read more

5
A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija announces her engagement to audio engineer Riyasdeen

MUMBAI: Khatija Rahman, the daughter of music director A.R. Rahman, has announced her engagement to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamad. Khatija,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games