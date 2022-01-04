See Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and family’s New Year beach photo

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are kicking off 2022 with some quality family time.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, the Poosh founder, 42, took to Instagram to share two adorable images of her and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as they enjoyed the first sunset of the year together at the beach with their blended family.

In the first photo, Travis can be seen hugging Kourtney from behind while holding onto one of her hands as the sun sets behind them.

The couple simultaneously fended off the winter wind chill and maintained their privacy by sporting black masks, with Kourtney opting for a ski mask that covered her entire head and only revealed her eyes.

In the second image, Travis and Kourtney can be seen cuddling up close with two of Kourtney's children—Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—who she shares, along with son Mason, 12, with her ex Scott Disick. Travis can be seen holding Reign in his arms, while Penelope looks away from the camera.

In addition to posting cute pics, Kourtney also chronicled the family's afternoon outing on her Instagram Story, filming videos as they drove to the beach, spotted some nearby sandcastles, and enjoyed the beauty of the waves.

She also included a heartwarming image of Penelope and Reign watching the sunset together.

While Kourtney didn't caption the Instagram post, Travis took a moment to share his love in the comments.

"Family over everything," he gushed, adding a black heart emoji. In response, Kourtney replied and shared her own black heart emoji and prayer hands.

The photos join a collection of adorable family photos Kourtney has been sharing in recent days.