For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Jan 2022 11:25 |  By RnMTeam

Omarion: I'm an artiste, not a Covid variant

MUMBAI: R&B singer Omarion has responded to the Covid jokes that have been circulating online, the B2K member playfully reminded his fans that he's "an artiste, not a variant."

Making use of TikTok, he shared a video of him wishing his followers a Happy New Year, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Hi everybody, this is Omarion. I am an artiste, not a variant," he first quipped, referring to the new Covid variant Omicron.

"So please be aware that if you just so happen to run into me on the street, you don't have to isolate for five days, nor do you have to have a negative test result in order to dance to my music," the 37-year-old continued. "So please, be safe, be healthy, Happy New Year."

Many have since reacted to the comical video. "He is sick and tired of being sick and tired of us," one person wrote alongside a series of crying laughing emojis.

Another individual then suggested: "He better use this pandemic to his advantage all 2022." Someone else, on the other hand, chimed in, "Somebody said the virus has spoken."

Omarion's post came a few days after LaKeith Stanfield (Keith Stanfield) poked fun at him in an Instagram DM.

"You ruining Christmas for everybody smh," the 'Get Out' actor told the 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' alum.

'The Harder They Fall' star then shared a screenshot of the DM on his Instagram feed. In the accompaniment of the post, he wrote, "I'm weak I wonder if he's gunna respond."

In addition to LaKeith, Lil Nas X previously name-dropped the 'Ice Box' hitmaker to lighten up the mood as he opened up about his health scare.

Assuring fans he was doing fine, he quipped: "I'm not sure whether I've had the Omarion or Alicia Keys variant of Covid but this hasn't been a fun journey."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
TikTok hip hop R&B Singer music
Related news
News | 04 Jan 2022

Bryan Adams wants to direct a film

MUMBAI: Singer Bryan Adams thinks his photography work has given him some of the skills he would need to direct a movie.

read more
News | 04 Jan 2022

A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija announces her engagement to audio engineer Riyasdeen

MUMBAI: Khatija Rahman, the daughter of music director A.R. Rahman, has announced her engagement to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamad. Khatija, who is seldom seen in public and who is considered to be both religious and spiritual, took to social media to make the announcement.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2022

Tips Industries acquires the Global Music Rights of Telugu film industry's two biggest & most anticipated films Shaakuntalam and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, both scheduled for a massive worldwide release in 2022

MUMBAI: Entering the new year with excitingly big new ventures, Tips Industries, one of the biggest music company in Asia have created yet another sensation by acquiring Music rights these two Mega starrer films.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2022

DVBBS & Benny Benassi, Lucky Rose, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: DVBBS & Benny Benassi - Body Mind Soul (feat. Kyle Reynolds)

read more
News | 03 Jan 2022

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya features in her first ever music video in a song by Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Talented and flawless actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya known for her most popular television show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' was last seen in a reality show Khatron ke Khiladi 11, is now all set to enter the independent music space.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

News
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

top# 5 articles

1
The Weeknd to drop ‘Dawn FM’ on Friday

MUMBAI: After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7).read more

2
A.R. Rahman's daughter Khatija announces her engagement to audio engineer Riyasdeen

MUMBAI: Khatija Rahman, the daughter of music director A.R. Rahman, has announced her engagement to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamad. Khatija,...read more

3
Bryan Adams wants to direct a film

MUMBAI: Singer Bryan Adams thinks his photography work has given him some of the skills he would need to direct a movie. Adams said: "I would indeed...read more

4
Billy Joel says Taylor Swift is this generation's Beatles

MUMBAI: 'Piano Man' legend Billy Joel has compared Taylor Swift to The Beatles, and insisted the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker is this generation's version...read more

5
James Blunt spent more than a decade writing a song

MUMBAI: Singer James Blunt has revealed he spent more than a decade writing one song. He told Red magazine: "I've had the piano part in my head for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games