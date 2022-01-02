From Miley Cyrus to Selena Gomez wished their fans for New Years

MUMBAI: Celebrities from Hollywood took to their social media handles and wished their fans on New year's eve, with the hope that 2022 kicks off on a better note, as 2021 ended on a sour note due to a sharp rise in Covid cases. Let's take a look at how they wished their fans:
Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for her fans and well-wishers. Starting the note with an optimistic message she wrote, "In this new year, I hope you live louder," adding a positive note, "this is your year."
Miley Cyrus organised a New Year's Eve Party, hosted by Miley and Pete Davidson. 'The live special aired Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET on NBC, with a Livestream on Peacock. Sharing the same and wishing all her fans, the When I look at you singer captioned the post as "Last night was all for YOU. Thank you for watching #MileysNewYearsEveParty."
Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared a pouting selfie. She looked stunning in the black sportswear and her braided hairstyle complemented her overall look. Wishing her fans a New year Kim captioned the picture as, "Happy New Year! I pray that this will be your best year yet! Set your intentions high! Only accept positivity and productivity! May this year be filled with love, joy, happiness and health! 2022."
Selena Gomez shared a throwback picture of herself as she wished her fans. Gomez wrote, "Happy new year. Let's remember to take care of one another and start the year right."
Katy Perry started off 2022 with some #PLAY TRASHUN!!! with the debut TV performance of #WHENIMGONE coupled with an old fan fav #WALKINGONAIR
