For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Jan 2022 17:16 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus had a wardrobe malfunction in New Year's Eve show

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus rang in the New Year with a live performance in Miami and didn't let a small wardrobe malfunction stop the show.

During her "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" on NBC, Cyrus lost part of her silver top while transitioning between songs. She held it in place, turned her back to the camera, then exited the stage while her band and backup singers played "Party in the U.S.A." Cyrus barely missed a beat, quickly returning to the stage in a red jacket she had been wearing earlier in the show.

"Everybody's definitely looking at me now," Cyrus sang, adapting the lyrics to her 2009 hit. "I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage," she added.

Cyrus even turned the moment into a lesson for the new year.

"Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us," Cyrus said at the end of the night. "We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party."

Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live" served as co-host of the special, which took place outside due to the Covid-19 pandemic in front of a fully vaccinated crowd, Cyrus said.

Tags
Miley Cyrus New Year's Eve show music
Related news
News | 03 Jan 2022

Tips Industries acquires the Global Music Rights of Telugu film industry's two biggest & most anticipated films Shaakuntalam and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, both scheduled for a massive worldwide release in 2022

MUMBAI: Entering the new year with excitingly big new ventures, Tips Industries, one of the biggest music company in Asia have created yet another sensation by acquiring Music rights these two Mega starrer films.

read more
News | 03 Jan 2022

DVBBS & Benny Benassi, Lucky Rose, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: DVBBS & Benny Benassi - Body Mind Soul (feat. Kyle Reynolds)

read more
News | 03 Jan 2022

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya features in her first ever music video in a song by Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Talented and flawless actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya known for her most popular television show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' was last seen in a reality show Khatron ke Khiladi 11, is now all set to enter the independent music space.

read more
News | 02 Jan 2022

From Miley Cyrus to Selena Gomez wished their fans for New Years

MUMBAI: Celebrities from Hollywood took to their social media handles and wished their fans on New year's eve, with the hope that 2022 kicks off on a better note, as 2021 ended on a sour note due to a sharp rise in Covid cases. Let's take a look at how they wished their fans:

read more
News | 02 Jan 2022

James Blunt spent more than a decade writing a song

MUMBAI: Singer James Blunt has revealed he spent more than a decade writing one song.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Chingari & MN Melody Label join hands for new song

MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

News
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

top# 5 articles

1
Subhash Ghai on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': As artistes, we should keep growing

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has revealed on the show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' that he will make his debut as a music composer at the age of 76 with his...read more

2
Amit Mishra goes beyond the boundary with 'Sakht Jaan' from '83'

MUMBAI: The powerful song 'Sakht Jaan' from cricket drama '83' has received huge appreciation from the audience as it comes at a very crucial time in...read more

3
Miley Cyrus had a wardrobe malfunction in New Year's Eve show

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus rang in the New Year with a live performance in Miami and didn't let a small wardrobe malfunction stop the show. During her "...read more

4
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya features in her first ever music video in a song by Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Talented and flawless actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya known for her most popular television show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' was last seen in a...read more

5
DVBBS & Benny Benassi, Lucky Rose, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: DVBBS & Benny Benassi - Body Mind Soul (feat. Kyle Reynolds) Following the successful release of their second album ‘SLEEP’, DVBBS team...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games