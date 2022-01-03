DVBBS & Benny Benassi, Lucky Rose, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: DVBBS & Benny Benassi - Body Mind Soul (feat. Kyle Reynolds)

Following the successful release of their second album ‘SLEEP’, DVBBS team up with dance music icon Benny Benassi and writer/producer Kyle Reynolds on house track “Body Mind Soul.” Reynolds has racked up over 30 million streams from collaborations with the likes of Gryffin, Cheat Codes, Said The Sky, and Two Friends.

Lucky Rose - Give You Up (feat. Mila Falls)

Following a string of sold out performances in the US, Canadian duo Lucky Rose are releasing their last single of the year "Give You Up" - a house track featuring vocals from Ultra Publishing songwriter and singer Mila Falls. Brighton-based Falls has seen immense support from Radio 1 (Tune of the Week), Capital FM, Kiss FM (Anthem of the Week).