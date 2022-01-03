DVBBS & Benny Benassi, Lucky Rose, and more! Out Now via Ultra Music

MUMBAI: DVBBS & Benny Benassi - Body Mind Soul (feat. Kyle Reynolds)
Following the successful release of their second album ‘SLEEP’, DVBBS team up with dance music icon Benny Benassi and writer/producer Kyle Reynolds on house track “Body Mind Soul.” Reynolds has racked up over 30 million streams from collaborations with the likes of Gryffin, Cheat Codes, Said The Sky, and Two Friends.
Lucky Rose - Give You Up (feat. Mila Falls)
Following a string of sold out performances in the US, Canadian duo Lucky Rose are releasing their last single of the year "Give You Up" - a house track featuring vocals from Ultra Publishing songwriter and singer Mila Falls. Brighton-based Falls has seen immense support from Radio 1 (Tune of the Week), Capital FM, Kiss FM (Anthem of the Week).
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: India’s most downloaded short-video sharing app announces a successful collaboration.read more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more
MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus rang in the New Year with a live performance in Miami and didn't let a small wardrobe malfunction stop the show. During her "...read more
MUMBAI: Entering the new year with excitingly big new ventures, Tips Industries, one of the biggest music company in Asia have created yet another...read more
MUMBAI: The powerful song 'Sakht Jaan' from cricket drama '83' has received huge appreciation from the audience as it comes at a very crucial time in...read more
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has revealed on the show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' that he will make his debut as a music composer at the age of 76 with his...read more
MUMBAI: Talented and flawless actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya known for her most popular television show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' was last seen in a...read more