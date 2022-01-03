Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya features in her first ever music video in a song by Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Talented and flawless actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya known for her most popular television show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' was last seen in a reality show Khatron ke Khiladi 11, is now all set to enter the independent music space. She marks her debut with 'Babul da Vehda', an achingly beautiful music video composed by Meet Bros and sung by Asees Kaur, the singer who is known for her hits like 'Raatain Lambiyan', 'Tere Naal Pyaar Hogaya', ‘Tujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala’ etc.
Presented by MB music label, penned by lyricist Kumaar, 'Babul Da Vehda' song is composed by Meet Bros, with vocals by Asees Kaur. An achingly sweet romantic track that brings out the right emotions with Asees Kaur's flawless vocals.
Teaser of 'Babul Da Vehda' out today. The song releases on 5th January, 2022.
