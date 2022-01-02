Subhash Ghai on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': As artistes, we should keep growing

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has revealed on the show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' that he will make his debut as a music composer at the age of 76 with his upcoming movie '36 Farmhouse'.
He will be appearing as a special guest on the singing reality show.
"When I was finalising the story of the film ('36 Farmhouse'), I thought that I should create a song for it too. So, I took some help from the students of Whistling Woods International and created two songs from scratch. The idea was to see if I could also be a music composer. As artistes, I feel we should always grow, and see what we can do with our capabilities," he says.
"Hence, this was my attempt at rediscovering myself as a music composer. When the songs come out, you all will be able to tell me how I fared," he adds.
The singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan, airs on Zee TV.
(Source: IANS)
