News |  01 Jan 2022 00:04 |  By RnMTeam

Best Bollywood song mix for you to groove on New Year's Eve Party

MUMBAI: The New Year is knocking upon our door and we have already started planning for the parties and get-togethers to bring in the year 2022 with all excitement. But as the cases of covid in the country are rising, this new year will be more of House party, good food, songs and dance indoors. Radioandmusic has made a song list for you to enjoy the New Year's Eve party with the best songs, we have brought you a Bollywood mix of groovy songs that you can play to make your party even more fun.

Nadiyon Paar – Roohi:

The song has been sung by Shamir, Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh, and Sachin- Jigar. Janhvi Kapoor was featured in the song and movie.

Param Sundari – Mimi

The song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and is produced and arranged by A R Rahman. The song features Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

Jugnu

The song has been sung by Badshah which also features Nikita Gandhi. They both many other celebs have been featured in the MV.

Tip Tip – Sooryavanshi

Re-make of Original song features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. The song was recreated in the movie Sooryavanshi.

Paani Paani

Another one from Badshah, this song is perfect for any party. The music video features Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sakhiyan 2.0

Sung by Zara Khan and Maninder Buttar, the song Sakhiyaan 2.0 is from the film bell Bottom. The video features Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapur.

Saiyaan Ji

Honey Singh's party song is a highlight for any party. Sung by Yo-YO and lyrics of the song have been penned by Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala, and Yo-Yo himself. The music video features Nushratt Bharuccha.

LOVER

Sung by Diljit and directed by Rahul Dutta, along with Diljit Model Elwa has been featured in the song.

Zaalima Coca Cola

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Shreya Ghosal, Zaalima Coca Cola is featured the diva Nora Fatehi.

Bijlee Bijlee

Hardy Sandhu and his song is the talk of the town right now. Starring Palak Tiwari, this song is currently trending everywhere be it clubs or pubs or even Instagram.

Zaalima Coca Cola Bijlee Bijlee Sakhiyan 2.0 Paani paani Sooryavanshi
