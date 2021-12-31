Soni Singh: Really excited to be in Goa and perform for event with Honey Singh as guest

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 8' contestant Soni Singh is all excited to be on the stage with rapper Honey Singh in Goa to welcome the New Year during an event.
The 'Hero: Gayab Mode On' actress says: "I'm really excited to be in Goa, and perform for an event in which Honey Singh is a guest. I'm thrilled with the fact that I will be on the same stage with the talented star welcoming 2022. I'm looking forward to it. I feel Almighty has some really best plans for me in the new year."
The actor, popular for playing grey-shaded roles on screen with 'Naamkarann', 'Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara', 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann' among many other shows, feels this time she will need to be more responsible.
"I've been performing for a long time now. But this will be the first time in a new normal. But as I can't back off from my work, I'm being extra careful and responsible. I'm being extra protective about my health."
(Source: IANS)
