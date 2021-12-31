For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Dec 2021 13:30 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West trying very hard to rekindle romance with Kim

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is desperate to rekindle his romance with Kim Kardashian and he recently bought a $4.5 million home on the same street as his estranged wife.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them. Kanye saw a house on Kim's block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it."

He feels it will be "easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker also "wants to win" Kim back.

The source added: "Kanye believes he still has a chance. Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy."

Kim is currently dating comedy star Pete Davidson, and their burgeoning romance is said to have "escalated quickly" in recent weeks.

Kim and Davidson started dating earlier this year after meeting on the set of 'Saturday Night Live' and their relationship is said to be "getting serious".

A source recently explained: "Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.

"Kim doesn't want to rush into anything too serious but she is enjoying the early stages (of her new relationship with Pete). They are super smitten over each other though, that's for sure."

(Source: IANS)

