Talented singer & actor Ayaana Khan has knocked over the platform with a million views yet again with her new music single “Ajib dastan hai yeh” featuring Bhavin Bhanushali.

MUMBAI: The new music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring vivacious singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali has transcended millions of views now on the Youtube channel. The music is a melodious remodel of an iconic song “Ajib dastan hai yeh”. The song has been sung mellifluously by Ayaana Khan with magnetic lyrics penned by Shailendra and additional lyrics given by Mooddy Akkhar. After her first debut “Promise” which crossed over 2 million views. Even this song will be leading towards victory. The song was shot in the enticing locations of Armenia. The music video is directed by Ramji Gulati.
As said by singer Ayaana Khan, “I am beyond thrilled to see the wonderful repercussions of the song. The audience has always given me prodigious love and support to work even harder. I am overjoyed to even express my emotions. All of our hard work has undeniably done wonders. I only hope for all the lovely fans to keep supporting and loving. I will assure you to come up with many more mind-blowing projects in the near future.”
The music video has been released on the Saregama music YouTube channel and is produced by Ajit Bapu Satam under the banner of Chetan Films and the lyrics are splendidly penned by Shailendra and Mooddy Akkhar. The music is composed by Shankar Jaikishan.
