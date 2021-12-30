For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Dec 2021 12:55 |  By RnMTeam

Best songs of 2021: Adele, Justin Bieber, BTS and more

MUMBAI: New Year is a time for celebrations and music has always been synonymous with the festivities since time immemorial. Adele’s latest single, Ease on Me to Film Out by legendary K-Pop group BTS or Bangtan Boys, ruled the music charts all over the world this year. Here’a a look at four English songs and one foreign language song, which found incredible success this year.

Below are the list of Radioandmusic’s best songs of 2021

Adele’s latest single, “Ease on Me”, co-written with songwriter Greg Kurstin, achieved critical and commercial success, securing 206 million views on YouTube and topping music charts worldwide.

BTS’s “Film Out” has garnered over 180 million views on the official YouTube. The song has been composed by Iyori Shimizu as well as vocalist Jungkook.

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” has gained over 450 million views on YouTube. Peaches climbed the top of Billboard Hot 100 music charts on release and received four Grammy nominations.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” has crossed 320 Million views in YouTube. She also became the youngest singer to debut at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Taylor Swift’s “I bet you think about me” has gained more 27 Million views on YouTube.

Taylor Swift’s All too well: The Short Film gained more than 55 Million views. The song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts.

Tags
Taylor Swift Olivia Rodrigo Doja Cat Lisa BTS
Related news
News | 30 Dec 2021

Best music videos of 2021: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja cat and more

MUMBAI: Music videos have certainly come a long way since MTV first made its boom in the '80s.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2021

Despite double vax, two more BTS members test Covid-positive

MUMBAI: BTS' vocalist Jin and rapper RM have tested positive for the coronavirus, their management agency has said.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2021

BTS' Suga tests positive for Covid after returning from US

MUMBAI: Suga of the South-Korean super K-pop band BTS has tested positive for Covid after returning from the US. The K-Pop idol received his positive test result one day after he returned to South Korea, where he was quarantined as soon as he arrived, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2021

Taylor Swift shared her birthday party with Alana Haim

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is undoubtedly feeling happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. Why? Don't know about you, but she's feeling 32.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2021

BTS members joins Instagram individually

MUMBAI: BTS members have a huge fandom on social media, and find themselves among Twitter trends almost every day. But the seven members of the world famous K-pop group did not have verified individual Instagram accounts, until now.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City exclusively launches at Kanpur and Lucknow Metro Stations

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more

News
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Google puts up billboards in New York, London and Los Angeles to celebrate T-Series' phenomenal rise to the top!

MUMBAI: T-Series shines globally making India proud!read more

2
Talented singer & actor Ayaana Khan has knocked over the platform with a million views yet again with her new music single “Ajib dastan hai yeh” featuring Bhavin Bhanushali.

MUMBAI: The new music single “Ajib Dastan hai yeh” starring vivacious singer and actor Ayaana Khan with Bhavin Bhanushali has transcended millions of...read more

3
National Award-winning music director Imman, wife Monicka Richard part ways

MUMBAI: National Award-winning Tamil music director D. Imman on Wednesday announced that his wife Monicka Richard and he had divorced by mutual...read more

4
Best music videos of 2021: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja cat and more

MUMBAI: Music videos have certainly come a long way since MTV first made its boom in the '80s. We've come across those casual band-in-Bruce-Wayne's-...read more

5
Singer Becky Hill wants to work with DJ Calvin Harris

MUMBAI: British singer-songwriter Becky Hill wants to work with "amazing" Scottish DJ Calvin Harris because he's always been a big influence on her....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games