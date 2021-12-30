Best songs of 2021: Adele, Justin Bieber, BTS and more

MUMBAI: New Year is a time for celebrations and music has always been synonymous with the festivities since time immemorial. Adele’s latest single, Ease on Me to Film Out by legendary K-Pop group BTS or Bangtan Boys, ruled the music charts all over the world this year. Here’a a look at four English songs and one foreign language song, which found incredible success this year.
Below are the list of Radioandmusic’s best songs of 2021
Adele’s latest single, “Ease on Me”, co-written with songwriter Greg Kurstin, achieved critical and commercial success, securing 206 million views on YouTube and topping music charts worldwide.
BTS’s “Film Out” has garnered over 180 million views on the official YouTube. The song has been composed by Iyori Shimizu as well as vocalist Jungkook.
Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” has gained over 450 million views on YouTube. Peaches climbed the top of Billboard Hot 100 music charts on release and received four Grammy nominations.
Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” has crossed 320 Million views in YouTube. She also became the youngest singer to debut at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Taylor Swift’s “I bet you think about me” has gained more 27 Million views on YouTube.
Taylor Swift’s All too well: The Short Film gained more than 55 Million views. The song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts.
