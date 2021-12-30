Best music videos of 2021: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja cat and more

MUMBAI: Music videos have certainly come a long way since MTV first made its boom in the '80s.
We've come across those casual band-in-Bruce-Wayne's-garage setups, band-acting-in-a-Fantasy-epic short films, down to those multi-million-dollar band-in-outer-space-with-alien-counterparts kind of visuals. It's been a crazy ride for this craft and despite the ongoing pandemic, today's artists are still able to deliver some of the wildest and most breathtaking videos we've seen thus far.
Check out Radioandmusic's list of Best Music Videos from 2021 below.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more
MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more
MUMBAI: A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more
MUMBAI: New Year is a time for celebrations and music has always been synonymous with the festivities since time immemorial. Adele’s latest single,...read more
MUMBAI: The wait is finally over as Bhushan Kumar's 'Dance Meri Rani' designed by Bosco Leslie Martis and starring Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi...read more
MUMBAI: Music videos have certainly come a long way since MTV first made its boom in the '80s. We've come across those casual band-in-Bruce-Wayne's-...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Rachita Arora has recently composed the music for web series 'Decoupled' starring R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Music Industry is immense and the dramatic development of popular music in India illustrates some of the complex and varied ways...read more