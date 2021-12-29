Sonu Nigam to spend New Years Eve with his family in Dubai

MUMBAI: After having back to back concerts and shoots, Sonu Nigam will be finally meeting his son and spend time with his family on New Year’s Eve. Interestingly, Sonu will be meeting his son Neevan after almost one and a half months.
"Sonu has been really busy for the last couple of days with his work commitments. His UK tour was one memorable one with the crowd crying, smiling and singing at the same time. He was also recently in Ujjain for a temple visit. So amidst shows, recordings and travel he barely got any time to visit his family in the last few weeks. But the Singer has now managed to squeeze some time out to spend some quality time with his family.
On the professional front, the past year has been a stellar one for Sonu. From releasing back to back singles for his label ‘I believe Music’ to doing what he does best, performing live in front of packed audiences to hosting Super Singer 3. He performed in the UK recently and the response was surreal to say the least. After New year celebrations, the singer will soon be rearing to go and enthral his fans in his u own inimitable way.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio station, has achieved yet another milestone, by signingread more
MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more
MUMBAI: A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more
MUMBAI: BTS' vocalist Jin and rapper RM have tested positive for the coronavirus, their management agency has said. The announcement, according to...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Rachita Arora has recently composed the music for web series 'Decoupled' starring R. Madhavan and Surveen Chawla...read more
MUMBAI: The singing reality show 'Superstar Singer' is set to return with its second season as Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo on...read more
MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra starrer Rula Rahe Ho is out now. The song looks absolutely beautiful. It's a romantic track and definitely...read more
From 'Lut Gaye' to 'Raataan Lambiyan' singer Jubin Nautiyal has been on the roll with chartbuster songs one after the other in the year 2021, the...read more