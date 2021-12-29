For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Dec 2021 14:28

National Award-winning music director Imman, wife Monicka Richard part ways

MUMBAI: National Award-winning Tamil music director D. Imman on Wednesday announced that his wife Monicka Richard and he had divorced by mutual consent.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, Imman, who has delivered several chartbusters, said, "To all my well wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along. I am truly grateful for that.

"As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and we are no longer husband and wife.

"I request all our well wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support."

Imman is one of the most popular music directors in the Tamil film industry. Only this year, the music director received the National Award for Best Music Direction for his score in the Ajith-starrer 'Viswasam'.

(Source: IANS)

