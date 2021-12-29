Jubin Nautiyal with his father Ramsharan Nautiyal to built Township for local people in Dehradun

MUMBAI: From 'Lut Gaye' to 'Raataan Lambiyan' singer Jubin Nautiyal has been on the roll with chartbuster songs one after the other in the year 2021, the year has been remarkable. Hailing from a small town in Uttarakhand, Jubin's admiration towards the mountains and it's people is no secret. Whether to help the tribes of Jaunsar - Bawar during first lockdown by distributing 'Ration Kit' to raising donation through concert for Chamoli Floods, spreading awareness about covid and it's medical facility with the help of medical experts of the region, time and again Jubin has extended his helping hand for the development of his hometown.

Once again, this time Jubin has worked hard towards a dream project initiated by his father Ramsharan Nautiyal to built a local Township that provide better and developed living for the locals in Dehradun. The project called 'New Chakrata Township' which has got sanctioned from the government with the help of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami move towards its first stage of development.

On this achievement Jubin shared,' Uttarakhand is land of gods and it's significance is because of mountains. We have faced problem of migration for longest of time. New Chakrata Township can be new hope for local people who migrated back home after covid and the Ration Kit distribution we did with Reliance Foundation was definitely helpful but it was not a permanent solution. This township is going to be a permanent solution for the entire region of Jaunsar - Bawar and issues like unemployment, health facilities and other issues like underdeveloped areas, medical facilities will addressed in this township. The best part of the township is that it will be made keeping the authenticity and culture intact of the local villages around the area. At the same time, it'll help to attract more tourism which will bring more opportunities and solve financial issues for villagers.'

To this Jubin further added, 'I would like to thank the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand - Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami for listening to the echoes of mountains and understanding the pain of it's people. I would like to give a big hug to my father for thinking of such a project and going through all struggles and standing up for it such a long time. He started working on this project in 1997 and it brings great joy to the entire region, with this project is getting on it's first phase and now paced up to move ahead.'

Lately Jubin has been busy with his songs and live performances across country, still dedicated and working towards the development of local from his hometown is definitely winning hearts of many.