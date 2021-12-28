For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Dec 2021 11:53 |  By RnMTeam

Sandeep Rehaan ready with upcoming single with rapper Krishna Kaul

MUMBAI: Music producer Sandeep Rehaan is all set to release his next single next year with 'Gully Boy' fame rapper Krishna Kaul a.k.a. Krsna and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

Talking about the song, Sandeep says: "It's with Krsna and we did the shooting in Los Angeles. It is directed by Rupan Bal. The song is going to be a banger. One of the unique songs which is going to be loved by each and everyone whoever listens to it."

The duo of Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan had collaborated before with songs such as 'Mexico Koka', 'Kya Baat Aa', 'Haan Haige Aa', 'Chitta Kurta', 'Jhanjar', among others and now Indian hip-hop rapper Krsna has joined them for an untitled song which is set to release in New Year.

Sharing his working experience with Krsna and Karan, he says: "Krsna is a gem of a person and it was really amazing working with him. With Karan, we have worked a lot together and it's a very comfortable space. Shooting in LA was a surreal experience and the song turned out very well. Looking forward to its release."

Discussing how the pandemic has impacted shooting and what it was like working during Covid-19 outbreak, the producer shares: "As a producer, it was very tough for us and I am sure for the entire world. Everyone's business was going down. For a long time, we were unable to shoot music videos. So, Karan used to make songs and write in the studio, which we are now shooting one by one."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music produced Gully Boy Krishna Kaul Krsna Karan Aujla
Related news
News | 30 Sep 2021

Ludhiana- born Karan Aujla is raising the temperature Here & There on Spotify

MUMBAI: 1.5 CRORE. That's the number of times that artist Karan Aujla's new album B.T.F.U. has been streamed on Spotify since its release two weeks ago.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

'Pop Idol' creator says there will always be friction within Little Mix

MUMBAI: Music producer Pete Waterman, also known as the creator of the show 'Pop Idol', feels that girl band Little Mix will always have friction among the band members. He also thinks that the young idols feel that they have become bigger than music.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2021

Karan Aujla gets his fans grooving to the first track Chu Gon Do from his debut album BTFU

MUMBAI: One of Punjab’s most loved rapper-singers Karan Aujla aka Jaskaran Singh is set to jazz up your playlist with his maiden album ‘BTFU’ (BACTHAFU*UP). The hitmaker took to his social to reveal the look of the first song ‘Chu Gon Do’.

read more
News | 02 Feb 2021

Bigg Boss 13' fame Mahira Sharma in Punjabi star Karan Aujla's music video

MUMBAI: Actress Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, will soon be seen in a music video with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

read more
News | 30 Jan 2021

Raghu Dixit, Pro Bros release new single 'Sajanaa'

MUMBAI: Singer Raghu Dixit and Pro Bros have come together for a new track Sajanaa, a blend of indie, pop and electronic music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

News
Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

top# 5 articles

1
Seerat Kapoor looks no less than a Goddess as she drops a dance video over Badshah and her recent released song Slow Slow

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor brings the biggest surprise for all her fans this year, the diva who has already nailed a mark for herself in the south, is all...read more

2
S.S. Thaman to score background music for 'Radhe Shyam' for south versions

MUMBAI: The much-awaited multilingual film 'Radhe Shyam' has multiple music directors for songs as Mithoon composed songs for the Hindi version while...read more

3
'Now you're ready for playback singing', Shankar Mahadevan tells 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant

MUMBAI: Noted singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who is among the judges on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', was left stunned by the melodious voice of...read more

4
'Pushpa' music director Devi Sri Prasad to make acting debut shortly

MUMBAI: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who scored the music for dirctor Sukumar's superhit film 'Pushpa - The Rise', has disclosed that he is to...read more

5
Rajit Dev: Grateful for all the opportunities I got in 2021

MUMBAI: Rajit Dev, who has choreographed music videos of songs like 'Coco', 'Bijlee Bijlee' and 'Baarish Ki Jaaye', feels grateful for all the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games