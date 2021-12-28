Sandeep Rehaan ready with upcoming single with rapper Krishna Kaul

MUMBAI: Music producer Sandeep Rehaan is all set to release his next single next year with 'Gully Boy' fame rapper Krishna Kaul a.k.a. Krsna and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

Talking about the song, Sandeep says: "It's with Krsna and we did the shooting in Los Angeles. It is directed by Rupan Bal. The song is going to be a banger. One of the unique songs which is going to be loved by each and everyone whoever listens to it."

The duo of Karan Aujla and Sandeep Rehaan had collaborated before with songs such as 'Mexico Koka', 'Kya Baat Aa', 'Haan Haige Aa', 'Chitta Kurta', 'Jhanjar', among others and now Indian hip-hop rapper Krsna has joined them for an untitled song which is set to release in New Year.

Sharing his working experience with Krsna and Karan, he says: "Krsna is a gem of a person and it was really amazing working with him. With Karan, we have worked a lot together and it's a very comfortable space. Shooting in LA was a surreal experience and the song turned out very well. Looking forward to its release."

Discussing how the pandemic has impacted shooting and what it was like working during Covid-19 outbreak, the producer shares: "As a producer, it was very tough for us and I am sure for the entire world. Everyone's business was going down. For a long time, we were unable to shoot music videos. So, Karan used to make songs and write in the studio, which we are now shooting one by one."

(Source: IANS)