Rajit Dev: Grateful for all the opportunities I got in 2021

MUMBAI: Rajit Dev, who has choreographed music videos of songs like 'Coco', 'Bijlee Bijlee' and 'Baarish Ki Jaaye', feels grateful for all the opportunities he got in the last few months.
"I'm really grateful for all the opportunities I got in 2021. I started out with a hit track 'Chor Denge' with Nora Fatehi and ended the year with 3 hit songs -- 'Bijlee Bijlee', 'Slow Slow' and 'Coco'. I'm overwhelmed, super proud of myself and my team. I choreographed for songs of different genres this year and that's my ability to be versatile. I am looking forward to 2022," he said.
He only takes the positive aspects from everything that happens to him or around him. "Lows are a part of the learning process. It happens to everyone and it's a must because that keeps your passion and drive for your dream alive," said the 'Pachtaoge' choreographer.
He also made his debut opposite Divya Agrawal in a music video. "That was the best thing that happened to me. I'm definitely going to be in front of the camera as much as behind it. There are a lot of surprises awaiting in 2022," he shared.
As a creative person, he doesn't create art thinking it's going to be a trend. "I give my best every time. It's the people who make it a trend. My idea is to give it my all from the heart and soul and do justice to my work which I love the most," he said.
(Source: IANS)
