For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Dec 2021 12:33 |  By RnMTeam

'Pushpa' music director Devi Sri Prasad to make acting debut shortly

MUMBAI: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who scored the music for dirctor Sukumar's superhit film 'Pushpa - The Rise', has disclosed that he is to make his debut as an actor very soon.

Talking to the media, the ace music director, who is popular in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, said, "My target was only to be a musician which is why I refused a few acting offers initially. But the pandemic has changed my perception. It got me thinking and I wanted to try everything that I am good at. So very soon I will make my debut as an actor. Work for that has already begun."

The music director was visibly pleased with the success of 'Pushpa's songs in all the five languages that the movie released in.

He said, "I am really happy and excited. The effort that went into all the songs has really paid off. It almost took me one month to complete each and every song in the film. I meticulously selected the singers to suit a particular language.

"In fact, Andrea Jeremiah who sung the 'Oo Solriya' song in Tamil was busy shooting. She took permission from the shoot and sung the song. I am thankful to all the singers and lyricists who cooperated well.

"Sid Sriram was excited to sing 'Srivalli' as he felt this was something new to him. All five songs look more authentic in their respective languages. We were clear that this is not a dubbing film, but a pan-Indian flick and we wanted the quality to be on par with it."

To another question on how he handled success, Devi Sri Prasad said, "Whether it is success or failure, I always take it to my heart and not to the mind. We put in the same effort for all songs and some of them become hits and others do not. We will have to be prepared for both. What is important is the hard work and consistency."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Music composers Devi Sri Prasad Sukumar
Related news
News | 13 Dec 2021

Why director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad skipped 'Pushpa' pre-release event

MUMBAI: Director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad did not attend the pre-release event of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' as they were busy finishing sound mixing work on the much-awaited movie.

read more
News | 03 Nov 2021

Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan sing praises of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant

MUMBAI: Music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan are all praise for contestant Raju Sardar Nadaf in 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. He sung a Marathi track 'Haravali Pakhare' that was composed by Vishal and Shekhar.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2021

Nakul Abhyankar shares notes on 'Ide Swarga' for 'Love Mocktail 2'

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer Nakul Abhyankar shares the story behind his latest track 'Ide Swarga' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2' which is a sequel to 'Love Mocktail 1' released last year. The song is sung by Sanjith Hegde.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2021

Why Farah Khan and Anu Malik haven't collaborated again after 'Main Hoon Na'

MUMBAI: Renowned music composer and singer Anu Malik will be seen as the special guest on 'Zee Comedy Show' this weekend. He will be sharing some interesting anecdotes on the show.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2021

Universal Music launches legendary music composer Jatinder Shah’s latest masterpiece ‘Jodaa’ sung by Afsana Khan starring Mouni Roy and Aly Goni

MUMBAI: The legendary music composer, Jatinder Shah, who has composed music for close to 100 films in the last 2 decades and Universal Music Group have joined hands tolaunch their first song ‘Jodaa’ under VYRL Punjabi.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

News
Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rajit Dev: Grateful for all the opportunities I got in 2021

MUMBAI: Rajit Dev, who has choreographed music videos of songs like 'Coco', 'Bijlee Bijlee' and 'Baarish Ki Jaaye', feels grateful for all the...read more

2
Voot Select takes you back to 70s Bollywood with dramatic love story ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’

MUMBAI: After a successful track record of memorable romantic hits, Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios are joining hands for their first-ever digital...read more

3
S.S. Thaman to score background music for 'Radhe Shyam' for south versions

MUMBAI: The much-awaited multilingual film 'Radhe Shyam' has multiple music directors for songs as Mithoon composed songs for the Hindi version while...read more

4
'Pushpa' music director Devi Sri Prasad to make acting debut shortly

MUMBAI: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who scored the music for dirctor Sukumar's superhit film 'Pushpa - The Rise', has disclosed that he is to...read more

5
Neha Kakkar fulfils contestant Sanjana's wish on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar surprised contestant Sanjana Bhat with a special video of the latter's marriage on singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games