For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Dec 2021 12:25 |  By RnMTeam

'Now you're ready for playback singing', Shankar Mahadevan tells 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant

MUMBAI: Noted singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who is among the judges on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', was left stunned by the melodious voice of contestant Neelanjana. She sung Arijit Singh's track 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'.

After her performance, Shankar Mahadevan appreciated her and said: "Your performance was just amazing, and I feel now you're ready for playback singing."

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur also praised her for her performance. They will be seen as special guests on the singing reality show.

Shahid complimented Neelanjana, saying: "Your performance was amazing, I absolutely loved it. 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' is such a beautiful song, but it doesn't have a female version, but if ever there's one, I'd like you to sing the song."

Mrunal added expressing her desire to make Neelanjana her voice: "When would you sing for me? I'd be waiting for the day when you sing a song featuring me and I'm going to take a clip of your performance from today's show, and we can celebrate that day while relishing these memories. To be very honest you have such a sweet voice, that every time you sing it touches everyone's heart."

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan, airs on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Shankar Mahadevan Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Neelanjana Arijit Singh
Related news
News | 28 Dec 2021

Neha Kakkar fulfils contestant Sanjana's wish on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar surprised contestant Sanjana Bhat with a special video of the latter's marriage on singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. Neha is all set to appear as a special guest along with Rohanpreet Singh.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2021

'IBD 2': Nora Fatehi recalls her early days as a contestant on a reality show

MUMBAI: Actress, model and dancer Nora Fatehi, who will be seen as a special guest along with singer Guru Randhawa on 'India's Best Dancer 2', recalled performing as a contestant on a reality show.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2021

Armaan Malik on completing 14 yrs in music: Greatest gift an artiste can receive is love

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who is known for crooning hits such as 'Buddhu sa mann', 'Tere mere', 'Boldo na zara', has completed 14 years in the music industry and he credits the love he gets from his fans for what he is today.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2021

Priyanka Chopra slammed divorce rumours after dropping 'Jonas' surname from Social Media

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her husband’s last name, from social media handles.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2021

Rohan Solomon: I do have a history of putting out Christmas songs

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Rohan Solomon has come out with a track to celebrate the festive season of Christmas and he agrees that he has a history of putting out Christmas songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

News
Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

top# 5 articles

1
S.S. Thaman to score background music for 'Radhe Shyam' for south versions

MUMBAI: The much-awaited multilingual film 'Radhe Shyam' has multiple music directors for songs as Mithoon composed songs for the Hindi version while...read more

2
Seerat Kapoor looks no less than a Goddess as she drops a dance video over Badshah and her recent released song Slow Slow

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor brings the biggest surprise for all her fans this year, the diva who has already nailed a mark for herself in the south, is all...read more

3
'Pushpa' music director Devi Sri Prasad to make acting debut shortly

MUMBAI: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who scored the music for dirctor Sukumar's superhit film 'Pushpa - The Rise', has disclosed that he is to...read more

4
Rajit Dev: Grateful for all the opportunities I got in 2021

MUMBAI: Rajit Dev, who has choreographed music videos of songs like 'Coco', 'Bijlee Bijlee' and 'Baarish Ki Jaaye', feels grateful for all the...read more

5
Voot Select takes you back to 70s Bollywood with dramatic love story ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’

MUMBAI: After a successful track record of memorable romantic hits, Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios are joining hands for their first-ever digital...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games