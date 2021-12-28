'Now you're ready for playback singing', Shankar Mahadevan tells 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant

MUMBAI: Noted singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who is among the judges on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', was left stunned by the melodious voice of contestant Neelanjana. She sung Arijit Singh's track 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage'.
After her performance, Shankar Mahadevan appreciated her and said: "Your performance was just amazing, and I feel now you're ready for playback singing."
Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur also praised her for her performance. They will be seen as special guests on the singing reality show.
Shahid complimented Neelanjana, saying: "Your performance was amazing, I absolutely loved it. 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' is such a beautiful song, but it doesn't have a female version, but if ever there's one, I'd like you to sing the song."
Mrunal added expressing her desire to make Neelanjana her voice: "When would you sing for me? I'd be waiting for the day when you sing a song featuring me and I'm going to take a clip of your performance from today's show, and we can celebrate that day while relishing these memories. To be very honest you have such a sweet voice, that every time you sing it touches everyone's heart."
'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan, airs on Zee TV.
(Source: IANS)
