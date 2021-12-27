For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Dec 2021 15:54

Seerat Kapoor looks no less than a Goddess as she drops a dance video over Badshah and her recent released song Slow Slow

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor brings the biggest surprise for all her fans this year, the diva who has already nailed a mark for herself in the south, is all set to pave her way in Bollywood. Seerat is currently alluring the appreciation for her phenomenal performance in Badshah's recently released song Slow Slow for her marvelous dancing skills and her enchanting personality.

Seerat Kapoor who always aims to be connected to all her fans has an adorable last surprise before the year ends, the actress is releasing the dance single of her song Slow Slow, Seerat Kapoor seems to groove her legs on her song. The actress has made sure to grab all the limelight as she flaunts her sexy toned body and long legs, Indeed her groovy dance moves are slaughtering us. Seerat choose to wear a comfy yet bold outfit for her dance moves the diva opted for a black bralette top which had a deep v neckline along with a golden chain attached to her neckline, paired with denim hotshots which had a mandala colorful print on it along with white sports shoes and hoop earrings to add a glam, subtle makeup with perfect contour and little blush with nude pink lip shade and shaped eyebrows the diva completed her look. We couldn't stop gazing over her long tanned curly hair which is enticing to our eyes on her entire look, indeed she looked no less than a goddess. Her sexy dance moves are even making our legs shake as we cant stop on learning and recreating them. Along with seerat dance sensation Elina Hsiung is also seen shaking her legs as she looks stunning, these two ladies are definitely taking the gram ablaze over Slow slow.

Seerat has acclaimed a huge number of fanbase post her song Slow Slow the actress is soon going to make her Bollywood debut along with Tushar Kapur in Marrich. Apart from them the actress also has one film under her kitty under Dil Raju's production. Seerat has many more projects under the pipeline which will be announced soon

Seerat Kapoor Badshah Slow Slow
Rewind 2021: A year of Chingari’s exponential growth and dynamic rise to the top

MUMBAI: The short video app category in India has been growing at an exponential rate.read more

NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

