This wedding season, Atmika Twiari's Snow Records brings 'Bombay Nu Baraat' - peppy wedding song featuring Neha Bagga & Resty Kamboj

MUMBAI: Music Label, Snow Records that charmed the audience with its 'sufiyana' hit number, 'Bismillah 2,' is all set to enthrall the audience with another shamshing hit. Snow Records' next song is a peppy song, which proves that the label has distinguished options for all kinds of listeners. The latest song, 'Bombay Nu Baraat' featuring Neha Bagga, Resty Kamboj, Afsha Khan is sure to sweep you off your feet.

Vocals and lyrics for this funky wedding song, 'Bombay Nu Baraat' are given by Ekam Bawa, who also features prominently in this song. The teaser of the song has created utmost curiousity among the audience given its modern tangled love stories. From 'Awara Aashiq,' 'Bewafa Dulhan,' 'Bechara Dulha' to 'Nakchadi GF' all flavours are accurately absorbed into this song, thus treating the audience with a story too. One can't control their dancing feel upon listening to 'Bombay Nu Baraat' - it is addictive.

Talking about the song, Neha Bagga excitedly shares, "I just want 'Bombay Nu Baraat' to be played at every DJ Party and at every wedding. This is the only expectation I have. I have enjoyed working with Tarun and Atmika, Snow Records is their label and I know them personally too. I love their company and they are very good. Working with Resty (Kamboj) Afsha and Ekam Bawa has been a lovely experience too."

Elated with the response, Producer Atmika Tiwari, Snow Records says," I'm very much excited for Bombay Nu Baraat song. Wedding season is here and without dancing weddings are incomplete and Bombay Nu Baraat is perect addition for the DJ's playlists. Also, we wanted to create a song which will make every wedding more joyful and cheerful with it's every lyrics and beat and Bombay Nu Baraat has that vibe that we wanted for.

Neha Bagga, Resty Kamboj, Afsha Khan and Ekam Bawa has done true justice with this song", she further adds.

Producer TJ Bainsla, Snow Records says," When we first heard the song, we really like the lyrics, as we were looking for the song which has Lokhandwala, Mumbai vibe and Baraat fitted perfect with our imagination. This song has a vibe and it's relatable lyrics forced listeners to groove on the beat.

Bombay Nu Baraat is Directed by Manish Shunty and music by Jay Meet. The song has released on Snow Records' YouTube channel and will stream on various platforms too.

Talking about Snow Records, it is an independent and new label, launched with the sole purpose of promoting refined music and raw talent. This modern music label is the brainchild of TJ Bainsla, along with its 3 partners Atmika Tiwari, Sanjog Tiwari, Krishanpal Singh Dhakad.

The owners of Snow Records feel that the roots of the Indian music is vanishing away with each passing day, and therefore, they are striving to keep the Indian music culture alive through their songs, created by exceptional talents. The company has already collaborated with various talented artists of different genres and aims at nationwide release of their songs.

Snow Records is unstoppable and has an amazing line-up of projects namely 'Deewane Do,' 'Juttiyan' that would leave the audience craving for more.