News |  24 Dec 2021 12:27

Nora Fatehi: 'Dance Meri Rani' video represents a blend of African cultures

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest song 'Dance Meri Rani'.

Along with popular authentic Afro dance moves hailing from countries like Nigeria, Senegal, and Ghana, Nora has also paid attention to getting the look right as she dons ash blonde light brown curly hair for one of the looks in the song.

Nora said: "Growing up, I was surrounded by beautiful African women, be it my family members, my friends, my mother, who were blessed with beautiful curly Afro-like hair. I was always in awe of the variety of beauty we have in Africa from different shades of skin tones to different textures of hair."

She said she has always wanted to celebrate that as an artiste.

"For years I've seen international artistes beautifully represent African hair styles, fashion and dance in various content across the globe. The African in me always wanted to celebrate Afro beauty and Afro dance on a big scale through my art! With 'Dance Meri Rani' I knew this was my chance to do just that."

Talking about the fierce look, Nora said: "My looks in the song are a blend of African elements from the diamonte headpiece that gives an Egyptian touch, to the dance moves that stay true to Afro dance styles that come from different parts of Africa and are widely popular amongst the dancers globally, to the beautiful curly hair, that was both a new look for my audience and a form of representation and celebration."

"My mother and my sister both have beautiful curly hair, in fact my mom growing up was famous for her honey brown curly Afro, which prompted me to put together the look for 'Dance Meri Rani'.

Nora says she as an artiste has always looked forward to presenting something new and interesting to the audience, so when she saw an opportunity to offer a cross-cultural amalgamation, celebrating the ethnicities of both the regions and representing the different "standards of beauty I made sure I took it".

She said: "I feel really proud to be celebrating African beauty in all different forms, in one single look."

"'Dance meri Rani' is a visual treat packed with energetic Afro dance mixed with African beauty on Afro music performed by an African girl (myself) I feel proud! Indian culture is widely celebrated globally, being a Moroccan, I've seen it first hand in Africa, so I thought why not celebrate African culture in India as well."

(Source: IANS)

actress Nora Fatehi Dance Meri Rani
