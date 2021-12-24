For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Dec 2021 12:19 |  By RnMTeam

Jay Z compares Beyonce to Michael Jackson

Beyonce
Beyonce

MUMBAI: Music producer Jay Z compared his singer-wife Beyonce to the late 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson in a recent chat with Alicia Keys on Twitter Spaces, saying Beyonce has surpassed Jackson with her iconic 2018 Coachella performances.

He said: "Bey's gonna be mad at (me) for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella. The kids are the same. Find me a concert that's as culturally relevant and thrilling as Coachella. Beyonce is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student."

Back in 2015, Charlamagne Tha God also compared Beyonce and Jackson, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Charlamagne Tha God had said: "I think she's the greatest entertainer that our generation has seen. I mean, the previous generation had Michael Jackson. But for our generation I think it's Beyonce.

"And I even put you can't compare anybody to anybody. Michael Jackson is a god. He's legendary. He's on a totally different level.

"But Beyonce, if she's not already, she absolutely will be on that same level. She will be looked upon in the same regards, if not more, as Michael Jackson was. That's just the truth to the matter. People hate when I say that, but you'll see in the future. It's gonna happen."

Beyonce previously pair tribute to Michael, who died from acute Propofol intoxication in 2009, saying: "(Michael) taught me that sometimes you have to forget technique, forget what you have on. If you feel silly, you have to go from the gut just let it go."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music producer Jay Z Beyonce King of Pop Michael Jackson Alicia Keys
Related news
News | 22 Dec 2021

Beyoncé to create theme Song for Tina Knowles' new show with her children

MUMBAI: Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2021

Rising Country music vocalist Tiffany Woys is engaged

MUMBAI: Rising country vocalist Tiffany Woys is excited to announce the news of her engagement to Jeff Siddiqi. Tiffany shared details about the romantic proposal, which took place over the weekend on the rooftop of a private home in Nashville.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2021

California based Music Producer Janapriyan Levine presents an original dreamy detachment song ‘Tera Hua’

MUMBAI: Presenting 'Tera Hua' by California based Music Producer Janapriyan Levine. ‘Tera Hua’ is an original Hindi music video sung by Vikalp Sharma and animated by Ekabhuya Animation.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2021

Beyonce teases new song in 'King Richard' trailer

MUMBAI: Popstar Beyonce has shared a glimpse of her new song titled 'Be Alive' featured in the new trailer for 'King Richard', starring Will Smith.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

Prasad Sashte teams up with Pritam for 'Brahmastra'

MUMBAI: Bollywood music producer Prasad Sashte, who has worked on films like 'Chhichhore', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Rustom', 'Kalank', is the music producer of the much anticipated film 'Brahmastra'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

News
Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

News
Gaana captures India’s Audio Consumption data, releases India Music Trends 2021 Report

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favourite music App today announced the release of the India Music Trends read more

top# 5 articles

1
Guru Randhawa first Indian male singer to cross 30 million followers on Instagram

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has crossed 30 million followers on his Instagram, making him the first Indian male singer to have amassed...read more

2
Nora Fatehi: 'Dance Meri Rani' video represents a blend of African cultures

MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest song 'Dance Meri Rani...read more

3
Armaan Malik on completing 14 yrs in music: Greatest gift an artiste can receive is love

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who is known for crooning hits such as 'Buddhu sa mann', 'Tere mere', 'Boldo na zara', has completed 14 years in the...read more

4
'IBD 2': Nora Fatehi recalls her early days as a contestant on a reality show

MUMBAI: Actress, model and dancer Nora Fatehi, who will be seen as a special guest along with singer Guru Randhawa on 'India's Best Dancer 2',...read more

5
Dhvani Bhanushali's super hit song Vaaste, enters the ‘Most Liked Music Video’ on YouTube’s Global #Top100 list!

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali is surely a name synonymous with the industry and music lovers alike. With ever growing love for her songs every passing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games