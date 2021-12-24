'IBD 2': Nora Fatehi recalls her early days as a contestant on a reality show

MUMBAI: Actress, model and dancer Nora Fatehi, who will be seen as a special guest along with singer Guru Randhawa on 'India's Best Dancer 2', recalled performing as a contestant on a reality show.
She also praised contestant Saumya for her belly dancing skills and gifts her a coin-belt.
Nora Fatehi says: "Saumya, you are a true artiste and you have taken belly dancing to another level. Looking at you, I feel so overwhelmed because I am reminded of my days of being a contestant on a reality show."
Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are coming on the dance reality show to promote their latest song 'Dance Meri Rani'. During the show, contestants Saumya and Vartika perform a unique dance style, Kalbelia, on the song 'Reshami Roomal'. Kalbelia is a tribal dance form from the Thar desert in Rajasthan.
Nora adds appreciating Saumya: "I am so proud of you for representing belly dance the way you do. I think you should win 'India's Best Dancer' because even though belly dance has existed for years, it hasn't gotten the respect and international recognition it deserves. You winning this show will do that."
'India's Best Dancer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more
MUMBAI: A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more
MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favourite music App today announced the release of the India Music Trends read more
MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali is surely a name synonymous with the industry and music lovers alike. With ever growing love for her songs every passing...read more
MUMBAI: Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Nora Fatehi has presented a blend of diverse cultures and styles from different parts of Africa in her latest song 'Dance Meri Rani...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who is known for crooning hits such as 'Buddhu sa mann', 'Tere mere', 'Boldo na zara', has completed 14 years in the...read more
MUMBAI: Music producer Jay Z compared his singer-wife Beyonce to the late 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson in a recent chat with Alicia Keys on Twitter...read more