News |  24 Dec 2021 12:22 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa first Indian male singer to cross 30 million followers on Instagram

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has crossed 30 million followers on his Instagram, making him the first Indian male singer to have amassed such following.

Guru is known for chartbuster tracks like 'Lahore', 'High Rated Gabru', 'Ishare Tere' and the most recent 'Dance Meri Rani'.

He said, "It's overwhelming to receive so much love from my fans and audiences worldwide. My heartfelt gratitude to all who have unconditionally loved me, appreciated and cherished my music."

He credits his fans for accepting and appreciating his music and also for keeping him inspired, "It feels surreal and I am absolutely speechless to express my feeling in words. Without my fans' support this wouldn't be possible."

Talking about his latest song he said, "With 'Dance Meri Rani' we are getting into a new zone of music and introducing people to Afro beats. It's a foot tapping number that has been picturized very interestingly."

He mentions Nora Fatehi, who has featured in the song with him, "This is definitely something new for audiences to look out for. With Nora, one can expect a lot of glitz and glamour."

(Source: IANS)

songwriters Guru Randhawa
