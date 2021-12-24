Dhvani Bhanushali's super hit song Vaaste, enters the ‘Most Liked Music Video’ on YouTube’s Global #Top100 list!

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali is surely a name synonymous with the industry and music lovers alike. With ever growing love for her songs every passing day, Dhvani has added another feather to her illustrious hat of success for her famed song Vaaste. With more than a billion views for her song on YouTube, the song has entered the Global Top 100 list of YouTube’s Most Liked music videos. Vaaste, Tanishk Bagchi’s original composition is written by Arafat Mehmood and co-sung by Nikhil D’Souza. The song that was released in 2019 and broke all records in the music world thereby becoming an instant super hit.
Speaking about the same, singer Dhvani Bhanushali says, “Vaaste has given me so much love from across the spectrum. I have seen youngsters to even older people come up and hum the song for me, which for me is the biggest compliment, to be able to connect with the people who have made me what I am, my audiences. From the reels that were made around it to all the covers and the phenomenon it created, it’s been a part of my very identity. The cherry on the cake is surely the fact that it has been selected for the Top 100 Global list of songs. When you know that you are selected on a global platform and you see your name against stalwarts in the industry such as Justin Bieber, Linkin Park, Ariana Grande and more big international pop artist, it’s a totally surreal feeling. If there was any song that could have done this for, I knew it had to be the one that made me, Vaaste."
The entry to the Global Charts solidifies Dhvani's position as an international artist, one who is making India proud on the world level!
