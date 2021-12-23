For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Dec 2021 11:25 |  By RnMTeam

Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi-starrer 'Music School' wraps up second schedule

MUMBAI: The Ilaiyaraaja musical titled 'Music School', starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran, finished its second schedule of 30 days in Hyderabad.

The team at 'Music School' immersed in a month of hard-core rehearsals before the first schedule rolled out in Goa. After finishing a significant portion of the songs, the musical that marks the Hindi directorial debut of Papa Rao Biyyala was shot in Annapoorna Studios.

Papa Rao Biyyala said, "The end of the year nears as we wrap the second schedule of 'Music School'. I'm grateful to have a team that's super enthusiastic and a pitch-perfect cast. Playing off to the ambiance created by maestro Ilaiyaraaja is a dream."

Cinematographer Kiran Deohans has been a big source of encouragement for the debut director.

"His cinematography is taking the film to a different level of visual treatment. The experience of making a film becomes compelling and enjoyable when you have brilliant minds on board."

The Ilaiyaraaja musical is about two teachers, Mary D'Cruz and Manoj (played by Shriya and Sharman respectively) who introduce the rich culture and refinement of music and theatre to students who have been conditioned to accept an unimaginative education system.

Produced by Yamini Films, the bilingual film (Hindi and Telugu) also features Shaan, Suhasini Mulay, Prakash Raj, Benjamin Gilani, Srikanth Iyengar, Vinay Varma, Mona Ambegaonkar, Gracy Goswamy, Ozu Barua, Bugs Bhargava, Mangala Bhatt, Phani Eggoti, and Vaquar Shaikh.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sharman Joshi Shriya Saran Prakash Raj
Related news
News | 14 Oct 2021

Shaan roped in as actor-singer for Ilaiyaraaja musical film 'Music School'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Shaan will be seen as a singer and actor in Papa Rao Biyyala's Hindi directorial debut 'Music School'. The director-writer was thoroughly impressed by the singer as the latter sang in Ilaiyaraaja's studio after which he was offered a part in the upcoming film.

read more
News | 03 Jun 2020

Discovery Plus releases music video celebrating 'Wild Karnataka'; Grammy Winner Ricky Kej remixes a mesmerizing musical

MUMBAI: How does one capture the sound bustling life thriving deep inside the jungles? What dulcet tones must one use to recreate the song of the waterfall and the ballad of the wind? To create music for a documentary about wildlife is no easy task.

read more
News | 16 Jan 2019

Hirani among 'most decent' people in Javed Akhtar's book

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani is among the most decent people in the Hindi film industry, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has said in support of the filmmaker, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by a woman.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2018

Clinton Cerejo comes up with a new track 'Bas Tu Hai' from '3 storeys'

MUMBAI: Clinton Cerejo, a composer known for his unique sound and feel, has come up with a soulful track released timely on Valentine's Day, for the movie 3 Storeys, starring Sharman Joshi and Masumeh.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2016

British dance group STOMP enthralls Indian celebs

MUMBAI: British dance-theatre group STOMP, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary through a series of performances, mesmerised Indian celebrities, including actress Shriya Saran and author Amish Tripathi, with their "magical show" here.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

News
Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

News
Gaana captures India’s Audio Consumption data, releases India Music Trends 2021 Report

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favourite music App today announced the release of the India Music Trends read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Priyanka Chopra slammed divorce rumours after dropping 'Jonas' surname from Social Media

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her...read more

2
Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi-starrer 'Music School' wraps up second schedule

MUMBAI: The Ilaiyaraaja musical titled 'Music School', starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran, finished its second schedule of 30 days in Hyderabad...read more

3
Punjabi musical tadka, Top 6 Punjabi songs of 2021 that ruled the hearts of millions.

MUMBAI: The regional entertainment industry is developing colossally with steadily expanding principles. The regional music industry particularly...read more

4
Slay All The Way Through Christmas Eve with SOCIAL this Friday, 24th December, 2021

MUMBAI: It's the most exciting time of the year and your favourite neighbourhood all-day café & bar chain SOCIAL, is set to bring in Christmas...read more

5
"Recreating 'Ajib dastaan hai yeh' was a lot of responsibility", says Ayaana Khan

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Ayaana Khan recreates the original iconic "Ajib dastaan hai yeh" to a heart-warming golden “Ajib dastan” featuring Bhavin...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games