See how Kourtney Kardashian keeps Travis Barker close to her heart

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian's gorgeous ring isn't the only piece of bling tying to her Travis Barker.
The Poosh founder took to Instagram Stories on Dec. 21 to show off the latest piece of jewelry that's keeping her fiancé very close to her heart: a silver necklace sporting the Blink-182 drummer's initials.
In addition to giving her more than 150 million followers an up-close-and-personal look at the chain, which includes studded lowercase "t" and a smooth-silver "b" pendants, Kourtney also posted a snapshot of herself rocking the new necklace. For added emphasis, she also drew a pink heart around her new jewels in her sweet selfie.
Just hours before that, Kourtney also reposted Travis' Instagram Story, which highlighted his "favorite tattoo" from his "favorite tattoo artist." (In case you missed it, Kourtney inked those three magic words, "I love you" on his arm in May of this year).
Kourtney's latest post featuring her new bling comes just four days after she and Travis enjoyed a blended family trip at the Happiest Place on Earth.
For the Disneyland adventure, they brought along Kourtney's youngest son, Reign, 7, and Travis' son, Landon, 18.
