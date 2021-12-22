Priyanka Chopra slammed divorce rumours after dropping 'Jonas' surname from Social Media

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her husband’s last name, from social media handles. The actress removed ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka.
At that time, her followers were left shocked at what was going on as neither her nor anybody from her team issued any clarification for this move. Many speculations were raised as to whether her marriage with Nick is on the rocks and the lovebirds are headed for a divorce.
The actress slammed all rumours, “I don’t know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!"
