North West impersonates The Grinch

MUMBAI: You're a cute one, North West!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's oldest daughter got into the holiday spirit in a series of TikTok videos on Monday, Dec. 20, showing off her impressive makeup skills before channeling everyone's favorite Christmas curmudgeon, the Grinch.
The first clip, set to Gene Autry's "Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer," featured the 8-year-old painting her face to resemble the Santa's beloved helper from the popular holiday song. She paired her take on Rudolph's signature red nose with crimson-colored eyeshadow and silver glitter.
North then gave fans a close-up look at her glam—and comedy chops!—when she lip-synced to a vocal track of Jim Carrey's hilarious monologue from 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas in another video.
"One o'clock, wallow in self-pity. 4:30, stare into the abyss. Five o'clock, solve world hunger; tell no one!" she mouths. "5:30, Jazz-ercise. 6:30, dinner with me—I can't cancel that again! Seven o'clock, wrestle with my self-loathing. I'm booked!"
North and Kim, 41, launched their joint TikTok account in late November. Since then, the duo have continued to give fans glimpses into their family life, including playtime with North, Christmas decorations around their home and some mother-daughter makeup fun.
