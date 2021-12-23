Netizens sign petition to cancel BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae Snowdrop

MUMBAI: No sooner had Jisoo and Jung Hae In dazzled us all with their impeccable chemistry, that trouble started to brew for the cast and crew of Snowdrop. Set in the 80s, the drama is supposed to be against the backdrop of a significant political movement that netizens believe is being distorted by the show.

For those of you who may not be aware, Snowdrop had been facing heat since before its release and has garnered immense backlash after the first two episodes were aired. A section of Korean netizens currently want the drama to go off-air, accusing it of distorting their political history.

Recently, even a petition circulated online that has since gained 300k signatures from viewers and netizens who agree that the plot till now undermines the efforts and sacrifice that it took to get South Korea to democratization. Since Snowdrop masks a spy as a supporter of the democratic movement, the storyline is deemed to be a disgrace to actual supporters that lost their lives during the movements when they were falsely accused of being a spy.

As the backlash gained momentum, JTBC has finally broken their silence regarding the concerns and complaints set forth by the people. As per the Korean news portal Newsen, a snippet of their statement reads:

"First of all, the motive behind Snowdrop’s story, background, and major events is the presidential political situation during the military’s regime. Against this background, the K-Drama tells a hypothetical story where those with vested interests engage with the North Korean regime in order to maintain their power. Snowdrop is a work that shows the personal narrative of people who were sacrificed and used by others in power.

There is no spy leading the democratization movement in Snowdrop. The setting where the male and female leads would participate in, or lead the democratization movement did not appear in the first or second episodes and will not appear anywhere in the script after either.

Most of the misunderstandings that were pointed out by many people, such as historical distortion and disparaging of the democratization movement will be resolved through the drama’s future episodes as the show goes through its storyline. This will include the production team’s intentions of not repeating the era where individual freedoms and happiness were suppressed by unjust power."

They elaborated that they cannot reveal the plot any further and even plan on opening a chat portal to listen to the complaints and opinions of the viewers regarding their content.

As of now, the fate of the drama seems to be dicey since it was reported that quite a few brands have also withdrawn their sponsorships. It is yet to be known whether this development will have a role to play in the running of the show or not.