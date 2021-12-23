For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Dec 2021 12:07 |  By RnMTeam

Netizens sign petition to cancel BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae Snowdrop

MUMBAI: No sooner had Jisoo and Jung Hae In dazzled us all with their impeccable chemistry, that trouble started to brew for the cast and crew of Snowdrop. Set in the 80s, the drama is supposed to be against the backdrop of a significant political movement that netizens believe is being distorted by the show.

For those of you who may not be aware, Snowdrop had been facing heat since before its release and has garnered immense backlash after the first two episodes were aired. A section of Korean netizens currently want the drama to go off-air, accusing it of distorting their political history.

Recently, even a petition circulated online that has since gained 300k signatures from viewers and netizens who agree that the plot till now undermines the efforts and sacrifice that it took to get South Korea to democratization. Since Snowdrop masks a spy as a supporter of the democratic movement, the storyline is deemed to be a disgrace to actual supporters that lost their lives during the movements when they were falsely accused of being a spy.

As the backlash gained momentum, JTBC has finally broken their silence regarding the concerns and complaints set forth by the people. As per the Korean news portal Newsen, a snippet of their statement reads:

"First of all, the motive behind Snowdrop’s story, background, and major events is the presidential political situation during the military’s regime. Against this background, the K-Drama tells a hypothetical story where those with vested interests engage with the North Korean regime in order to maintain their power. Snowdrop is a work that shows the personal narrative of people who were sacrificed and used by others in power.

There is no spy leading the democratization movement in Snowdrop. The setting where the male and female leads would participate in, or lead the democratization movement did not appear in the first or second episodes and will not appear anywhere in the script after either.

Most of the misunderstandings that were pointed out by many people, such as historical distortion and disparaging of the democratization movement will be resolved through the drama’s future episodes as the show goes through its storyline. This will include the production team’s intentions of not repeating the era where individual freedoms and happiness were suppressed by unjust power."

They elaborated that they cannot reveal the plot any further and even plan on opening a chat portal to listen to the complaints and opinions of the viewers regarding their content.

As of now, the fate of the drama seems to be dicey since it was reported that quite a few brands have also withdrawn their sponsorships. It is yet to be known whether this development will have a role to play in the running of the show or not.

Tags
BLACKPIN music
Related news
News | 23 Dec 2021

North West impersonates The Grinch

MUMBAI: You're a cute one, North West!

read more
News | 23 Dec 2021

Cardi B gives Offset $2 Million for his 30th Birthday

MUMBAI: She's said it herself: Cardi B "was born to flex."

read more
News | 23 Dec 2021

See how Kourtney Kardashian keeps Travis Barker close to her heart

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian's gorgeous ring isn't the only piece of bling tying to her Travis Barker.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2021

Deltin Royale to host mega events and celebrations from December 24, 2021, to January 02, 2022

MUMBAI: Spreading the festive cheer across, Deltin Royale, Asia's largest gaming and entertainment destination is all set to host a series of exciting events lined up for Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2021

Priyanka Chopra slammed divorce rumours after dropping 'Jonas' surname from Social Media

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her husband’s last name, from social media handles.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

News
Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

News
Gaana captures India’s Audio Consumption data, releases India Music Trends 2021 Report

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favourite music App today announced the release of the India Music Trends read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rohan Solomon: I do have a history of putting out Christmas songs

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Rohan Solomon has come out with a track to celebrate the festive season of Christmas and he agrees that he has...read more

2
Jaani's song COCO hits 17 Million Views; Says Tried to give something best to my Audience, and they have reciprocated it well

MUMBAI: COCO is one of those groovy songs which has stuck in the minds of the audience because of its catchy beats and its dance step. Whenever we...read more

3
Priyanka Chopra slammed divorce rumours after dropping 'Jonas' surname from Social Media

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her...read more

4
North West impersonates The Grinch

MUMBAI: You're a cute one, North West! Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's oldest daughter got into the holiday spirit in a series of TikTok videos...read more

5
This wedding season, Atmika Twiari's Snow Records brings 'Bombay Nu Baraat' - peppy wedding song featuring Neha Bagga & Resty Kamboj

MUMBAI: Music Label, Snow Records that charmed the audience with its 'sufiyana' hit number, 'Bismillah 2,' is all set to enthrall the audience with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games