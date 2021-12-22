Deltin Royale to host mega events and celebrations from December 24, 2021, to January 02, 2022

MUMBAI: Spreading the festive cheer across, Deltin Royale, Asia's largest gaming and entertainment destination is all set to host a series of exciting events lined up for Christmas and New Year Celebrations. Brace yourself for 10 days of Winning, Partying, Dining and Getting Entertained with mega celebrations starting from Christmas eve continuing into the New Years.
Deltin Royale will host a series of exhilarating events featuring renowned artists like Pawandeep Rajan(Winner-Indian Idol Season 12) , Arunita Kanjilal(1st Runner up-Indian Idol Season 12), Antara & Papai from India’s Got Talent , Kathak Rockers from Jhalak Dikhlaja fame , B Unique from Dance Plus season 4, Poppy Barman and Dance Troupe, DJs, Illusionists, Live Bands, LED acts, Saxophonists and many more will be putting their best foot forward adding that extra glint to the festive season. Guests will get a chance to witness the thrill of non-stop gaming, unlimited food & drinks and live many exciting ‘Deltin’ moments as we bid goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 with a bang! Also, guests have chance to win in mega lucky-draws throughout the celebrations.
'Best Assured,' a highly secure and stringent safety protocol, is implemented on board to ensure that guests' experiences are anxiety-free at Deltin Royale.
Venue
Venue Date
Address
Entry Fees
Deltin Royale
December 24, 2021, to
January 02, 2022
Deltin Royale, Fisheries Jetty, Fisheries Building D. B. Road, Panaji, Goa 403001
INR 4500 onwards
