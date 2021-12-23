Cardi B gives Offset $2 Million for his 30th Birthday

MUMBAI: She's said it herself: Cardi B "was born to flex."
And if you needed any proof, look no further than the "Money" rapper's recent birthday gift to her husband of more than four years, Offset. The Migos member turned 30 earlier this month, and he and his wife, 29, celebrated in lavish style with a birthday party on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
It was there, at the Sneaker-Ball bash held in Los Angeles, that Cardi presented her spouse with a huge check for $2 million in front of the party's attendees. Later that night, the Grammy winner shared a video to Instagram Stories of Offset grinning from ear to ear while holding his gift. She captioned the cute clip, "Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all."
Any fan who has kept with the couple—who are parents to 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, and a 3-month-old son—knows that Cardi's latest jaw-dropping gift is just the latest in a string of luxurious birthday gifts they've given each other over the years.
Most recently, in October, Cardi revealed that Offset had purchased a sprawling mansion in the Caribbean as an investment gift for her 29th birthday. But, let's not forget when Cardi surprised her husband in 2019 for his 28th birthday by presenting him with $500,000 in cash within a fridge.
