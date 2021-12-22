For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Dec 2021 15:53

Rohan Solomon: I do have a history of putting out Christmas songs

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Rohan Solomon has come out with a track to celebrate the festive season of Christmas and he agrees that he has a history of putting out Christmas songs.

Solomon, whose track 'We Demand Change' was submitted for consideration for a Grammy under the 'Best Rock Performance' category, told IANS: "Yes I do have a history of putting out Christmas songs. I did an EP years ago with my old band Cyanide. It was called 'Deck The Halls' which featured a mix of originals 'Deck The Halls' and 'Let Christmas Take Control' and covers 'Run Rudolph Run' and 'How Would Jesus Feel?'.

"Between then and now, I have been putting out renditions of Christmas classics on my YouTube channel. Some prominent ones are 'Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer' featuring Bindu Subramaniam and 'Silent Night' Featuring Kirstin Robertson."

2021 is no different for the musician.

"This year, I just felt like it had been a while since I had put out an original Christmas song, so I decided to just go for it. It has been a very hard year for a lot of us and I really hope that 'It's Christmas' can bring people some much needed joy," he added.

Christmas releases are not only considered difficult but also risky for artistes, however Solomon is seeing great reviews from the global market for his track 'It's Christmas'.

How does it feel?

"It feels amazing. I have always loved Christmas music. This holiday season is definitely my favourite time of the year. I have a passionate history with Christmas music, whether they're originals or covers is irrelevant."

"So, to actually watch my original song hit the Top 10 of a couple of key global music charts in its first week of being released is such a heartwarming feeling."

Solomon added: "You're right, Christmas songs are a little tricky because the shelf life of Christmas music is pretty short. But the bright side is that if people like it, they will play it again and again each Christmas season."

Talking more about the new Christmas track and the making of it, Solomon shared that he just wanted to capture the emotion of Christmas and what it means to him.

"Give references to certain things that get you in the Christmas spirit, like bright lights, decorations, people coming together to be with each other and spend time together etc. The whole idea is to ignite a spark in the listener's heart and remind them of the things that they relate with Christmas," he shared.

The singer-songwriter revealed that after listening to 'It's Christmas', some listeners even craved mulled wine, cake and sitting around a bonfire while roasting marshmallows.

"That was the inspiration behind writing this song. Christmas means different things to different people. This song should just give them a slight nudge towards just going for those Christmasy things and celebrate the season."

(Source: IANS)

Singer songwriter producer Rohan Solomon
