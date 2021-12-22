Nurko releases 'Hallelujah' with Devon Baldwin via Insomniac's Lost In Dreams Imprint

MUMBAI: Reprising a timeless classic, Nurko has returned with his repeat collaborator, Devon Baldwin for a melodic bass rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah.’ Out now via Insomniac’s imprint, Lost In Dreams, ‘Hallelujah’ is available across all streaming platforms.

STREAM: NURKO & DEVON BALDWIN ‘HALLELUJAH’ [LOST IN DREAMS]



Tackling a classic is never easy, however, Nurko and Devon Baldwin have shared their remake of the ubiquitous ‘Hallelujah,’ with a unique twist. Drawing from his melodic bass background, Nurko, brings his high-intensity sound to a remarkably solemn track, escalating the guitar-laden ballad into a fully blown festival floor filler. Working alongside his ‘Blindspot’ collaborator, Devon Baldwin, the singer-songwriter lends her gorgeous vocals to the timeless production, creating a haunting atmosphere.

'I've always thought Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah” was such a beautiful song. There is also a clip of Chester Bennington singing the chorus at Chris Cornell’s funeral. It really impacted me and showed how much this song moves people. Especially the chorus. I wanted to replicate the beauty of the original, with my own melodic bass twist.'

- Nurko

‘Hallelujah is one of those songs that just never gets old for me. I think it might be the most moving song ever written, both melodically and lyrically, and it honestly feels like a privilege to sing. Nurko is so good at bringing even more nuanced emotion through his chord changes and production style, I was so stoked when he asked me to cover this classic song with him.’

- Devon Baldwin

Jack Leech, known professionally as Nurko, grew up in New Jersey in a family with generations of artists. Encouraged to be creative since birth, he picked up both drums and piano as a child and went on to study music in college. Using the classical knowledge of music with the influence of sub-genres of electronic music on the internet, the moniker Nurko was born. His first big track, ‘Goodbye,’ released in 2015 and soon after was followed by ‘Your Embrace,’ which garnered over 2 million streams and YouTube channel placements on MrSuicideSheep, and Chill Nation. Continuing the momentum, Nurko released an unofficial remix of Halsey’s hit single ‘Without Me,’ which went on to surpass 10 million plays on YouTube tastemaker channel Trap Nation. Subsequently, the years following marked a huge turning point for Nurko with him releasing an arsenal of singles and remixes with millions of streams and support from the likes of Gryffin, Seven Lions, Adventure Club, Jauz, Cash Cash, Codeko, Alison Wonderland, Timmy Trumpet, Zeds Dead, R3hab, and more. Fresh off his latest single ‘Disappearing Now,’ with Chandler Leighton, Nurko recently hit over 20 million Spotify streams with the track ‘Sideways’ with ILLENIUM and Valerie Broussard, making 2021 his biggest year to date.

Devon Baldwin released ‘Forgot To Miss You’ earlier this year, adding to her extensive discography which includes ‘Angel Cry’ with Oakland rapper G-Eazy, and ‘waste away’ with blackbear. 2019 saw the Bay Area native reveal her ‘Underwater’ EP, rife with sensual vocals and electronic undertones. With 2022 around the corner, fans can expect an array of new productions from the criminally underrated singer-songwriter.