News |  22 Dec 2021 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Goldie Sohel's new single 'Gaye Jo Tum' crossed one million views

MUMBAI: Musician Goldie Sohel is currently enjoying a purple patch professionally. After enthralling fans and critics alike with chart busters like Kareeb and Aaj Sajeya, Goldie recently released his new single, Gaye Jo Tum. The song has now crossed 1 Million views in just 8 days. The quintessential romantic track features actress Vaishnavi Rao and famous influencer Sunny Arora. The track released on 14th December on TM Music’s official YouTube channel.

"Its the perfect romantic ballad that will make listeners reminisce of times when they too had road blocks in their relationships but eventually true love triumphs over every obstacle. The beautifully shot video captures all the emotions to perfection and is bound to strike a chord with the audiences. It tracks the journey of young man who travels far distances to surprise the love of his life. During the journey, his memories of their differences and the special moments they shared is what forms the crux of the song emphasising on the fact that of love is true, then distance is just a minor road block that can be overcome," says a source.

Commenting on the same, Tarsame Mittal, Founder of TM Music says "We have had a very successful association with Goldie in the past. Our collaboration with him have always being a fruitful one and this time with 'Gaye Jo Tum' we are extremely confident that the track will touch the chords of every romantic souls. It's a beautiful track with a soft touch to it and with artists like Vaishavi and Sunny who are already household names, we are positive of its success."

Goldie Sohel who has sung, composed and written this soulful song, feels that 'Gaye Jo Tum' is one of his best tracks so far, "I have been working on this song for a long time now and this one is really close to my heart. It's one of my favourite tracks and I am sure the audience will love it as it has been written and composed straight from my heart. I am glad that the video of the song has turned out just as I had envisioned it. I can’t wait for the feedback of the audience on this.” Signs off Goldie.

