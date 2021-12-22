For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Dec 2021 20:07 |  By RnMTeam

Deltin Royale to host mega events and celebrations from December 24, 2021, to January 02, 2022

MUMBAI: Spreading the festive cheer across, Deltin Royale, Asia's largest gaming and entertainment destination is all set to host a series of exciting events lined up for Christmas and New Year Celebrations. Brace yourself for 10 days of Winning, Partying, Dining and Getting Entertained with mega celebrations starting from Christmas eve continuing into the New Years.

Deltin Royale will host a series of exhilarating events featuring renowned artists like Pawandeep Rajan(Winner-Indian Idol Season 12) , Arunita Kanjilal(1st Runner up-Indian Idol Season 12), Antara & Papai from India’s Got Talent , Kathak Rockers from Jhalak Dikhlaja fame , B Unique from Dance Plus season 4, Poppy Barman and Dance Troupe, DJs, Illusionists, Live Bands, LED acts, Saxophonists and many more will be putting their best foot forward adding that extra glint to the festive season. Guests will get a chance to witness the thrill of non-stop gaming, unlimited food & drinks and live many exciting ‘Deltin’ moments as we bid goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 with a bang! Also, guests have chance to win in mega lucky-draws throughout the celebrations.

'Best Assured,' a highly secure and stringent safety protocol, is implemented on board to ensure that guests' experiences are anxiety-free at Deltin Royale.

Venue
Venue Date
Address
Entry Fees

Deltin Royale
December 24, 2021, to
January 02, 2022
Deltin Royale, Fisheries Jetty, Fisheries Building D. B. Road, Panaji, Goa 403001

INR 4500 onwards

Tags
Deltin Royale music Songs
Related news
News | 22 Dec 2021

Priyanka Chopra slammed divorce rumours after dropping 'Jonas' surname from Social Media

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her husband’s last name, from social media handles.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2021

Beyoncé to create theme Song for Tina Knowles' new show with her children

MUMBAI: Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2021

Goldie Sohel's new single 'Gaye Jo Tum' crossed one million views

MUMBAI: Musician Goldie Sohel is currently enjoying a purple patch professionally. After enthralling fans and critics alike with chart busters like Kareeb and Aaj Sajeya, Goldie recently released his new single, Gaye Jo Tum. The song has now crossed 1 Million views in just 8 days.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2021

"Recreating 'Ajib dastaan hai yeh' was a lot of responsibility", says Ayaana Khan

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Ayaana Khan recreates the original iconic "Ajib dastaan hai yeh" to a heart-warming golden “Ajib dastan” featuring Bhavin Bhanushali under Saregama music.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2021

Punjabi musical tadka, Top 6 Punjabi songs of 2021 that ruled the hearts of millions.

MUMBAI: The regional entertainment industry is developing colossally with steadily expanding principles. The regional music industry particularly from the region of Punjab and Haryana has acquainted one more section with the music business.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

News
Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

News
Gaana captures India’s Audio Consumption data, releases India Music Trends 2021 Report

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favourite music App today announced the release of the India Music Trends read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi-starrer 'Music School' wraps up second schedule

MUMBAI: The Ilaiyaraaja musical titled 'Music School', starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran, finished its second schedule of 30 days in Hyderabad...read more

2
"Recreating 'Ajib dastaan hai yeh' was a lot of responsibility", says Ayaana Khan

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Ayaana Khan recreates the original iconic "Ajib dastaan hai yeh" to a heart-warming golden “Ajib dastan” featuring Bhavin...read more

3
Priyanka Chopra slammed divorce rumours after dropping 'Jonas' surname from Social Media

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, earlier in November, had removed her surname, along with her...read more

4
Punjabi musical tadka, Top 6 Punjabi songs of 2021 that ruled the hearts of millions.

MUMBAI: The regional entertainment industry is developing colossally with steadily expanding principles. The regional music industry particularly...read more

5
Slay All The Way Through Christmas Eve with SOCIAL this Friday, 24th December, 2021

MUMBAI: It's the most exciting time of the year and your favourite neighbourhood all-day café & bar chain SOCIAL, is set to bring in Christmas...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games