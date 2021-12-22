For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Dec 2021 16:16 |  By RnMTeam

Beyoncé to create theme Song for Tina Knowles' new show with her children

MUMBAI: Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song.

Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.

"I'm so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show ‘Talks With Mama Tina,' where I've invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me," Tina captioned an Instagram video of the show's trailer. "I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! Be sure to tune in starting on THIS Wednesday 12/23 at 5 pm PCT to view."

"Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show," she added. "Are you guys ready to watch?"

With the guest lineup that she has planned, the answer is an immediate yes. The trailer features appearances from Zendaya, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Marsai Martin and more-so count us in. But, not only are the superstars themselves at the forefront, but as Tina noted, she also "got the pleasure of sitting down with some of the mothers of these talented superstars." She added, "I'm really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won't want to miss an episode!"

NTIA Response to Chancellors Announcement

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, Chief Executive of the Night Time Industries Association, says:“Businesses read more

India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

Gaana captures India’s Audio Consumption data, releases India Music Trends 2021 Report

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favourite music App today announced the release of the India Music Trends read more

