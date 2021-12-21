Slay All The Way Through Christmas Eve with SOCIAL this Friday, 24th December, 2021

MUMBAI: It's the most exciting time of the year and your favourite neighbourhood all-day café & bar chain SOCIAL, is set to bring in Christmas with a Power Packed night full of entertainment, with exciting offers on drinks and a limited edition #eats & #drnks menu to Slay All The Way. To ring in the Christmas bells with a bang, SOCIAL outposts across the country will be hosting the most iconic names from the musical arena while having you hooked to the dance floor for a night of complete entertainment.
All SOCIAL outposts across the city are decked in the theme of Christmas decor, while offering the most delectable meals with our specially curated Slay All The Way menu available to binge on through the night. Come in early and get a chance to avail our exclusive offering of 1+1 on Pernod Ricard spirits until 7pm.
Pump up the night with an exclusively curated programming set to jangle the beats with the best DJs in the city:
Programming Lineup:
antiSOCIAL, Mumbai
Programming Lineup: Redline DJs
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Khar SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: The Spindoctor
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Carter Road SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Mozez
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Capital SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Rahul
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Versova SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: Bombastic DJ Baryl
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Palladium SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Pawan
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Goregaon SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Prem
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Malad SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Nikhil
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Chembur SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: M.S.K DJ Vinayak
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Thane SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Khushal Desai
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Vashi SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Rahul Suvarna
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
Vikhroli SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Mantraa
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards
MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more
MUMBAI: A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more
MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favourite music App today announced the release of the India Music Trends read more
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra starrer Rula Rahe Ho is out now. The song looks absolutely beautiful. It's a romantic track and definitely...read more
MUMBAI: Amartya Bobo Rahut is going all out with his indie releases. After the success of his previous release “Thikana” he is now all set to make...read more
MUMBAI: To celebrate, Cheer & commemorate the success of the song, the team hosted a success party. Rromeo has been basking in the success of...read more
MUMBAI: The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands hosted a virtual launch of an Indo-Dutch musical journey, people-to-people connect tilted ‘...read more
MUMBAI: The regional entertainment industry is developing colossally with steadily expanding principles. The regional music industry particularly...read more