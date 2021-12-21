For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Dec 2021 14:46 |  By RnMTeam

Slay All The Way Through Christmas Eve with SOCIAL this Friday, 24th December, 2021

MUMBAI: It's the most exciting time of the year and your favourite neighbourhood all-day café & bar chain SOCIAL, is set to bring in Christmas with a Power Packed night full of entertainment, with exciting offers on drinks and a limited edition #eats & #drnks menu to Slay All The Way. To ring in the Christmas bells with a bang, SOCIAL outposts across the country will be hosting the most iconic names from the musical arena while having you hooked to the dance floor for a night of complete entertainment.

All SOCIAL outposts across the city are decked in the theme of Christmas decor, while offering the most delectable meals with our specially curated Slay All The Way menu available to binge on through the night. Come in early and get a chance to avail our exclusive offering of 1+1 on Pernod Ricard spirits until 7pm.

Pump up the night with an exclusively curated programming set to jangle the beats with the best DJs in the city:

Programming Lineup:

antiSOCIAL, Mumbai
Programming Lineup: Redline DJs
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Khar SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: The Spindoctor
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Carter Road SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Mozez
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Capital SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Rahul
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Versova SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: Bombastic DJ Baryl
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Palladium SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Pawan
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Goregaon SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Prem
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Malad SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Nikhil
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Chembur SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: M.S.K DJ Vinayak
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Thane SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Khushal Desai
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Vashi SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Rahul Suvarna
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Vikhroli SOCIAL
Programming Lineup: DJ Mantraa
Date: 24th December
Time: 8:00pm onwards

Tags
social music song
Related news
News | 21 Dec 2021

"Recreating 'Ajib dastaan hai yeh' was a lot of responsibility", says Ayaana Khan

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Ayaana Khan recreates the original iconic "Ajib dastaan hai yeh" to a heart-warming golden “Ajib dastan” featuring Bhavin Bhanushali under Saregama music.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2021

Punjabi musical tadka, Top 6 Punjabi songs of 2021 that ruled the hearts of millions.

MUMBAI: The regional entertainment industry is developing colossally with steadily expanding principles. The regional music industry particularly from the region of Punjab and Haryana has acquainted one more section with the music business.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2021

The Embassy of the Netherlands hosted an Indo-Dutch musical journey, people-to-people connect titled ‘Connecting Pathways’

MUMBAI: The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands hosted a virtual launch of an Indo-Dutch musical journey, people-to-people connect tilted ‘Connecting Pathways’ in collaboration with Serendipity Arts, Strings of the World and boxout.fm in its continuing effort to boost the cultural ties bet

read more
News | 21 Dec 2021

Tera Fitoor’ is a love track that marked the romantic debut of Rromeo in the world of Bollywood-relentless romantic voice

MUMBAI: To celebrate, Cheer & commemorate the success of the song, the team hosted a success party. Rromeo has been basking in the success of his superhit song “Tera Fitoor” ever since it was launched worldwide a couple of days ago on digital media and music platforms.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2021

Music video Rula Rahe Ho starring Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra is released and it's making a huge splash

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra starrer Rula Rahe Ho is out now. The song looks absolutely beautiful. It's a romantic track and definitely one for the ages. The song has been sung and composed by Deep Money and it has been directed by Rahat Kazmi.

read more

RnM Biz

News
India's Favourite music destinations Radio City and JioSaavn come together for a brand new weekly show

MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more

News
Bollyboom, a Percept Live 'Bollywood Dance Music (BDM)' IP, launches ‘Bollyboom House @ Favela'

MUMBAI:  A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more

News
Cataclysmic Christmas as third of nightlife businesses fear closure within a month without urgent Government support

MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more

News
Gaana captures India’s Audio Consumption data, releases India Music Trends 2021 Report

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favourite music App today announced the release of the India Music Trends read more

News
Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX

MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music video Rula Rahe Ho starring Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra is released and it's making a huge splash

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra starrer Rula Rahe Ho is out now. The song looks absolutely beautiful. It's a romantic track and definitely...read more

2
Amartya Bobo Rahut releases his latest song Noor Kasauli which is a cute travel song

MUMBAI: Amartya Bobo Rahut is going all out with his indie releases. After the success of his previous release “Thikana” he is now all set to make...read more

3
Tera Fitoor’ is a love track that marked the romantic debut of Rromeo in the world of Bollywood-relentless romantic voice

MUMBAI: To celebrate, Cheer & commemorate the success of the song, the team hosted a success party. Rromeo has been basking in the success of...read more

4
The Embassy of the Netherlands hosted an Indo-Dutch musical journey, people-to-people connect titled ‘Connecting Pathways’

MUMBAI: The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands hosted a virtual launch of an Indo-Dutch musical journey, people-to-people connect tilted ‘...read more

5
Punjabi musical tadka, Top 6 Punjabi songs of 2021 that ruled the hearts of millions.

MUMBAI: The regional entertainment industry is developing colossally with steadily expanding principles. The regional music industry particularly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games