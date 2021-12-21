Slay All The Way Through Christmas Eve with SOCIAL this Friday, 24th December, 2021

MUMBAI: It's the most exciting time of the year and your favourite neighbourhood all-day café & bar chain SOCIAL, is set to bring in Christmas with a Power Packed night full of entertainment, with exciting offers on drinks and a limited edition #eats & #drnks menu to Slay All The Way. To ring in the Christmas bells with a bang, SOCIAL outposts across the country will be hosting the most iconic names from the musical arena while having you hooked to the dance floor for a night of complete entertainment.

All SOCIAL outposts across the city are decked in the theme of Christmas decor, while offering the most delectable meals with our specially curated Slay All The Way menu available to binge on through the night. Come in early and get a chance to avail our exclusive offering of 1+1 on Pernod Ricard spirits until 7pm.

Pump up the night with an exclusively curated programming set to jangle the beats with the best DJs in the city:

Programming Lineup:

antiSOCIAL, Mumbai

Programming Lineup: Redline DJs

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Khar SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: The Spindoctor

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Carter Road SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: DJ Mozez

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Capital SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: DJ Rahul

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Versova SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: Bombastic DJ Baryl

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Palladium SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: DJ Pawan

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Goregaon SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: DJ Prem

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Malad SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: DJ Nikhil

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Chembur SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: M.S.K DJ Vinayak

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Thane SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: DJ Khushal Desai

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Vashi SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: DJ Rahul Suvarna

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards

Vikhroli SOCIAL

Programming Lineup: DJ Mantraa

Date: 24th December

Time: 8:00pm onwards