News |  21 Dec 2021 14:37 |  By RnMTeam

Music video Rula Rahe Ho starring Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra is released and it's making a huge splash

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra starrer Rula Rahe Ho is out now. The song looks absolutely beautiful. It's a romantic track and definitely one for the ages. The song has been sung and composed by Deep Money and it has been directed by Rahat Kazmi. Its a track which would make us nostalgic. It has been shot in some beautiful locales with our girl Chahatt looks gorgeous and The song is out and it has been widely loved already. The teaser of the song was appreciated and it had added a lot of anticipation for the song. People are loving the fresh pairing of Chahatt and Rohan and the chemistry is evident.

Chahatt says, "I heard the song and it felt right. It was an immediate yes. Deep Money has had some lovely tracks to his name so it was kind of a no brainer to say yes to this. The phone hasn't stopped ringing and I am loving this time. People are really liking it. They have come ahead and spoke about not just the music but the video as well as the chemistry. Anything for quality entertainment. I am fortunate to do what I do and it's a blessed time. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and wished for me."

