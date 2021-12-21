Music video Rula Rahe Ho starring Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra is released and it's making a huge splash

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna and Rohan Gandotra starrer Rula Rahe Ho is out now. The song looks absolutely beautiful. It's a romantic track and definitely one for the ages. The song has been sung and composed by Deep Money and it has been directed by Rahat Kazmi. Its a track which would make us nostalgic. It has been shot in some beautiful locales with our girl Chahatt looks gorgeous and The song is out and it has been widely loved already. The teaser of the song was appreciated and it had added a lot of anticipation for the song. People are loving the fresh pairing of Chahatt and Rohan and the chemistry is evident.
Chahatt says, "I heard the song and it felt right. It was an immediate yes. Deep Money has had some lovely tracks to his name so it was kind of a no brainer to say yes to this. The phone hasn't stopped ringing and I am loving this time. People are really liking it. They have come ahead and spoke about not just the music but the video as well as the chemistry. Anything for quality entertainment. I am fortunate to do what I do and it's a blessed time. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and wished for me."
MUMBAI: India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streamiread more
MUMBAI: A licensing venture between Percept Live and Favela Hotels & Restaurants Pvt.read more
MUMBAI: A new survey by the Night Time Industries Association of over five hundred nightclubs, bread more
MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favourite music App today announced the release of the India Music Trends read more
MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more
MUMBAI: Singer-actor Ayaana Khan recreates the original iconic "Ajib dastaan hai yeh" to a heart-warming golden “Ajib dastan” featuring Bhavin...read more
MUMBAI: The song “Bollywood Wala Dance” is an unmitigated dance number to recreate and outdo the magic like the previous music single Tips music has...read more
MUMBAI: The regional entertainment industry is developing colossally with steadily expanding principles. The regional music industry particularly...read more
MUMBAI: The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands hosted a virtual launch of an Indo-Dutch musical journey, people-to-people connect tilted ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Music commences where words fail to express. Moreover, for someone who carries a never-ending passion for it, music is the most superior form...read more