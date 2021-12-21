For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Dec 2021 14:51

Amartya Bobo Rahut releases his latest song Noor Kasauli which is a cute travel song

MUMBAI: Amartya Bobo Rahut is going all out with his indie releases. After the success of his previous release “Thikana” he is now all set to make you fall in love with his cute travel song “Noor Kasauli”. The single is out and it is all set to become a new entrant in your travel songs list. Amartya says “I simply loved the vibe of this quaint little town Kasauli so ended up making a song on it. It is called "Noor-Kasauli”. It is a pretty happy and uplifting Ukulele driven song that talks about the beauty of the place and its people. Basically a love song for the mountain lover in each of us”.

Amartya Bobo Rahut is an independent singer/songwriter and "Noor-Kasauli" is his 6th indie release after "Shaam Simti", "Kaisi Ho", "Mere Aulia", "Chup Chup" and "Thikana". Amartya Bobo Rahut fondly known as Bobo da in the industry has composed Independent albums like On the fusion band with Amit Trivedi and Shriram Iyer, Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Shilpa Rao and Neelesh Misra, Independent movies like Darbaan, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, and national award winning Uttarayan. Some of the films that he has composed for are Drive, Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Aurangzeb, Tumhari Sulu and more.

Shilpa Rao Neelesh Mishra Amit Trivedi Shriram Iyer Amartya Bobo Rahut
