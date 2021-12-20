Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music for Pradeep Ranganathan's next Tamil film

MUMBAI: Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music of young director Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming film which is being produced by AGS Entertainment.
Interestingly, Pradeep, who made his debut as a director in Tamil cinema with 'Comali' featuring Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal, will play the lead himself in this upcoming film.
Taking to Twitter, Pradeep, who is delighted that he will be working with Yuvan Shankar Raja, said,"Did I even imagine I would work with the legend Yuvan Shankar Raja when I was hearing 'Paiyaa' songs on repeat during my school days. Anything can happen in life."
The director also went on to say that all his "real life love stories had started and ended with Yuvan's songs" and that this movie too "will go through the same."
Yuvan Shankar Raja too expressed his happiness at being a part of the project. He said, "So happy for this and happy to be a part of this wonderful project produced by AGS Cinemas and directed by Pradeep. Looking forward."
The film has been tentatively titled '#Production22'.
(Source: IANS)
