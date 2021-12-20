For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Dec 2021 18:53 |  By RnMTeam

Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music for Pradeep Ranganathan's next Tamil film

MUMBAI: Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music of young director Pradeep Ranganathan's upcoming film which is being produced by AGS Entertainment.

Interestingly, Pradeep, who made his debut as a director in Tamil cinema with 'Comali' featuring Jayam Ravi and Kajal Aggarwal, will play the lead himself in this upcoming film.

Taking to Twitter, Pradeep, who is delighted that he will be working with Yuvan Shankar Raja, said,"Did I even imagine I would work with the legend Yuvan Shankar Raja when I was hearing 'Paiyaa' songs on repeat during my school days. Anything can happen in life."

The director also went on to say that all his "real life love stories had started and ended with Yuvan's songs" and that this movie too "will go through the same."

Yuvan Shankar Raja too expressed his happiness at being a part of the project. He said, "So happy for this and happy to be a part of this wonderful project produced by AGS Cinemas and directed by Pradeep. Looking forward."

The film has been tentatively titled '#Production22'.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music director Yuvan Shankar Raja Director Pradeep Ranganathan
Related news
News | 15 Dec 2021

Ace Director Arvind Khaira of Bijlee-Bijlee, Baarish Ki Jaaye, Pachtaoge, songs, shares his views on directing such a groovy anthem of the year COCO for budding singer Sukh-E

MUMBAI: Music is one of those soothing bliss in our life which we enjoy at every of life. As we all know that making a piece of music takes a lot of hard work and dedication.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2021

Music director recalls how Rahman discovered him, Kamal agrees

MUMBAI: Thanking ace music director A.R. Rahman for emboldening and encouraging a young sound engineer to take up music direction, actor Kamal Haasan said that whatever Rahman spoke to people came from his heart.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2021

Why director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad skipped 'Pushpa' pre-release event

MUMBAI: Director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad did not attend the pre-release event of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' as they were busy finishing sound mixing work on the much-awaited movie.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2021

Double delight for GV Prakash as 'Bachelor' gets release date, 'Jail' gets U/A,

MUMBAI: Music director and actor G.V. Prakash has every reason to smile for it looks like two of his eagerly-awaited films will release shortly.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2021

Pyarelal of legendary 'Laxmi-Pyare' music duo to make a comeback with US concert

MUMBAI: Iconic music director duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal has enthralled music lovers for decades, be it films or their live performances. While Laxmikant passed away way back in 1998, Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma still continues to create magic with his music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Platinum-Selling country artist Parker McCollum selects MusicFX

MUMBAI: MusicFX.io (“MusicFX” or the “Company”), a digital community connecting artists to theirread more

News
Gaana - India’s Favorite Music App

MUMBAI: A lot of work has been happening behind the scenes at gaana to take the user experience uread more

News
Believe reinforces its leadership position in India with the acquisition of Think Music, a leader in South India film soundtracks

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music companies, strengthens its leadership iread more

News
BIG FM launches ‘Dhun Workouts’, a unique initiative aimed towards empowering one’s lungs and soul!

MUMBAI: Taking into account the rising health crisis that the country has faced over the past coread more

News
Warner Music Group scores multiple nominations for GRAMMY 2022

MUMBAI: Warner Music Group, one of the "big three" recording companies and the third-largest in tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Priyanka missed hubby Nick Jonas at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she missed her American pop star husband Nick Jonas at 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere....read more

2
Has Harry Styles hooked up with Andy Cohen?

MUMBAI: Rumours are circulating about the relationship between former One Direction singer Harry Styles and TV personality Andy Cohen on social media...read more

3
Tips Music & Prerna V Arora presents "Bollywood Wala Dance" featuring Waluscha De Sousa, the song that will keep you dancing on your toes without a pause!

MUMBAI: The song “Bollywood Wala Dance” is an unmitigated dance number to recreate and outdo the magic like the previous music single Tips music has...read more

4
BlueBeat Studios presents song of the year "Romantic Raja" uniting Punjabi and Bhojpuri industry, featuring Shipra Goyal and Khesari Lal Yadav

MUMBAI: The "Romantic Raja" is ruling the end of the festive season 2021. The song has a unique combination of mesmerizing voice of singer Shipra...read more

5
Singer Nirvair Pannu: Nav Sidhu knows his work and I am looking forward to working with him again soon.

MUMBAI: The country is overflowing with artistic skills with a wide range of talented musicians and artists, While some of them become well-known,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games